Todd and Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Describes Parents' Combined 19-Year Prison Sentence as 'Worse Than Them Dying'
Grayson Chrisley, 17, is opening up on what it's been like for him since his reality star parents, Todd and Julie, reported to prison after being found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.
During an appearance on sister Savannah's "Unlocked" podcast on Tuesday, June 6, Grayson admitted, "To me, it's worse than them dying. Because they're here, but they're not here. So, it's just time that's being wasted," he elaborated on his complicated emotions surrounding their combined 19-year sentence.
In June 2022, both television personalities were found guilty of bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie was additionally found guilty on a wire fraud charge.
That November, Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, while Julie received only seven years.
The embattled couple surrendered themselves to separate prison facilities this past January.
"I'm saying, like, if they died, there's no possibility of you getting any more time with them," Grayson added. "So, it's over."
Savannah then mentioned that those dealing with the death of loved ones are "forced to have closure," and Grayson agreed, noting: "You know that no time is being wasted. But now, they're here [alive] but not here."
Savannah pointed out that despite the distance, their parents are still "here" for him to "hug" and he can hear them say "I love you" to him.
"I mean, yeah," he replied. "But I get to do all that within a time limit."
Grayson and Savannah also discussed attempting to visit their incarcerated dad as often as possible at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, while Julie was further away at Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky.
"It's not that I don't want to go," Grayson said. "But I'm also 17 ... You know they understand. But it's like, you still feel bad."
As OK! previously reported, Savannah was granted custody of her younger brother, Grayson, as well as her 10-year-old niece, Chloe, following her parents' sentencing.