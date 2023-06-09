Todd and Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Describes Parents' Combined 19-Year Prison Sentence as 'Worse Than Them Dying'

"I'm saying, like, if they died, there's no possibility of you getting any more time with them," Grayson added. "So, it's over."

Savannah then mentioned that those dealing with the death of loved ones are "forced to have closure," and Grayson agreed, noting: "You know that no time is being wasted. But now, they're here [alive] but not here."

Savannah pointed out that despite the distance, their parents are still "here" for him to "hug" and he can hear them say "I love you" to him.

"I mean, yeah," he replied. "But I get to do all that within a time limit."