Todd Chrisley's Rude Confession About Wife Julie's Post-Prison Hair Leaves Matriarch Stunned: 'Are You Kidding Me?'
Two years in prison didn't do anything to change Todd Chrisley's persona.
On the Wednesday, July 23, episode of the "Chrisley Confessions 2.0" podcast, the reality star bluntly admitted to wife Julie Chrisley that he hated the way she looked when she was released from jail in May.
Todd Chrisley Insults Wife Julie's Post-Prison Look
"I'm not going to lie. When I first saw you when I got out of that car, I started thinking about going back," the patriarch, 56, confessed, referring to how Julie, who's usually blonde, was sporting brunette locks with gray roots. "But then I thought, let me embrace this. This is a moment."
Julie, 52, was taken back by his words, asking, "Are you kidding me, right now?"
"It was a rough moment because I had never seen you dark in my life," Todd reasoned, to which she said, "Well, I know that Todd, but I didn’t have any choice."
Julie Chrisley Admits She Didn't Like Her Hairstyle in Prison
"Was there a horrible picture that came out of me? Yes, but the way I flip that is look at me now!" she stated, referring to the viral photo that showed her two-toned tresses. "Now, people think I look even better because that horrible picture was out there to begin with."
"I will say, you set the bar low, you had nowhere to go but up," the father-of-five quipped.
"Now that wasn’t very nice," she hit back, to which Todd replied, "I’m just trying to be honest. That’s why we have 'Chrisley Confessions 2.0.'"
"I’ll admit, I looked crazy. But now, see, people think when they see me, ‘Oh, my God, you look so good!’ and I’m thinking, yeah, because you saw that picture of me looking crazy," she said after going back to her usual platinum blonde.
- Julie Chrisley's Son Chase 'Knew' His Mom Would Go Back to Blonde After Claiming She Wanted to Keep Her Brunette and Gray Locks Post-Prison
- Julie Chrisley Goes Back to Platinum Blonde Pre-Prison Hair Despite Saying She Would Ditch Her Old Look: Photos
- Savannah Chrisley Reveals She'll Have Custody Of Incarcerated Parents' Younger Children Grayson & Chloe
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported, son Chase, 29, revealed that right after leaving prison, Julie said she wanted to keep her darker mane.
"I mean my mother’s an angel and she’s still a beautiful woman. Her hair’s darker now. I went, ‘Momma, we gotta [go] back platinum blonde,’” Chase told a news outlet. “And she was like, ‘I’m not doing that.’”
Chase also admitted that when his dad saw Julie's appearance, "He said, 'This would be the first time in my life I've ever been with a brunette.'"
In the end, Julie went back to blonde, to which Chase said he "knew she wasn't going to keep" the other look.
How Long Were Todd and Julie Chrisley in Jail For?
Todd and Julie started their jail sentences in January 2023 at separate prisons over tax fraud and evasion. While Todd received a 12-year sentence, Julie's was seven years.
However, President Donald Trump pardoned them in May.
Their daughter Savannah Chrisley revealed the news after getting a phone call from the president.
"It’s a terrible thing. but it’s a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow," he told Savannah. "Is that okay? We’ll try getting it done tomorrow. I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them well. Wish them a good life."