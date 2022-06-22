Jussie Smollett Declares He Did Not Lie About Homophobic & Racist Attack: I'm Not A 'Piece Of S**t'

Jussie Smollett is standing by his word. The embattled actor is maintaining he did not lie about the homophobic and racist attack that allegedly took place in 2019 despite being found guilty in December for committing disorderly conduct for staging a fake hate crime and filing a false police report.

During his appearance on Sway's SiriusXM show, per TMZ, Smollett — who was sentenced in March to 150 days in Cook County Jail — said he feels he got screwed in court, because according to him, if people bought what the jury said, being that he flat out lied about the crime, that would mean everyone found out "someone is exactly the opposite of who they claim to be."