Pam Bondi Told Donald Trump His Name Is in the Epstein Files, Bombshell Report Claims

Donald Trump's name was found in the Epstein files, a new report claims.

In a new report from The Wall Street Journal , it claims Attorney General Pam Bondi told Trump, 79, at a meeting at the White House that his name was in the Epstein files, the officials said.

The Justice Department discovered the president's name appeared multiple times in the Epstein files , according to senior administration officials.

According to the report, other high-profile figures were also named, Trump was told. (Being mentioned in the records doesn't mean he did anything wrong.)

The documents covered a number of topics, and Trump's appearance wasn't the main focus. One of the officials said the documents contain hundreds of other names.

They also told the businessman that senior Justice Department officials didn't plan to release any more documents related to the investigation because the material could contain child p----------- and victims' personal information, the officials said.

Trump said he would defer to the Justice Department on whether or not they would release any more files.