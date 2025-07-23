Pam Bondi Told Donald Trump His Name Is in the Epstein Files, Bombshell Report Claims
Donald Trump could be in hot water.
The Justice Department discovered the president's name appeared multiple times in the Epstein files, according to senior administration officials.
In a new report from The Wall Street Journal, it claims Attorney General Pam Bondi told Trump, 79, at a meeting at the White House that his name was in the Epstein files, the officials said.
Donald Trump's Name Was Mentioned in the Epstein Files
According to the report, other high-profile figures were also named, Trump was told. (Being mentioned in the records doesn't mean he did anything wrong.)
The documents covered a number of topics, and Trump's appearance wasn't the main focus. One of the officials said the documents contain hundreds of other names.
They also told the businessman that senior Justice Department officials didn't plan to release any more documents related to the investigation because the material could contain child p----------- and victims' personal information, the officials said.
Trump said he would defer to the Justice Department on whether or not they would release any more files.
After the news broke on Wednesday, July 23, the White House slammed the "fake news" story.
"This is nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media," White House spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement via email.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Pam Bondi Claims the Epstein Files Were 'on Her Desk'
Bondi previously claimed she had an Epstein client list on "her desk right now," waiting to be reviewed and released.
However, as OK! previously reported, the list was debunked, as the Justice Department and the FBI found no evidence that the disgraced financier and convicted s-- offender had any sort of catalog.
Trump, who has downplayed his friendship with Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019, has tried to get the heat off of him when asked about the Epstein files.
"Even if the Court gave its full and unwavering approval, nothing will be good enough for the troublemakers and radical left lunatics making the request. It will always be more, more, more," Trump said in his post.
Trump was in the same circles as Epstein, as they socializing in New York and Palm Beach, Fla. Trump claims they had a falling out and hadn't spoken in 15 years before his death.
He later called the Epstein ordeal a "hoax."
“Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bulls---,’ hook, line, and sinker,” he wrote on Truth Social. “They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years.”