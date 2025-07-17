Donald Trump's 'Lying' Pushes MAGA Voters to the Left as President Blames Democrats for Lack of Jeffrey Epstein Clientele Evidence

While discussing the president’s “ill-advised” social media post on the podcast, Brown said Trump has “really misjudged” his power over his administration, adding, “He’s basically telling them — he’s treating them like the global elite that they hate so much have always treated them. This is not good. This is not their guy.”

Brown continued by suggesting that, like those who voted for him, Trump’s administration will soon turn their backs on him instead of going along with anything he says.

“It’s [a] very dangerous moment. I think for Trump... This has always been his power — that they believe that they have this intimate bond of sensibility and value to him,” she said. “And if they think he’s just, you know, kicking them to the curb and calling them ‘weaklings’ and ‘just get on the train because I’m telling you,’ I don’t think that’s going to play well.”