BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump's 'Lying' Pushes MAGA Voters to the Left as President Blames Democrats for Lack of Jeffrey Epstein Clientele Evidence

photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: mega

The president has seemingly backed himself into a corner.

By:

July 17 2025, Published 3:21 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump’s deflection about Jeffrey Epstein’s clientele has caused fury, leading journalist Tina Brown to suggest his MAGA supporters are quickly turning against him.

In a new episode of “The Daily Beast Podcast,” Brown claimed MAGA voters aren’t “buying” Trump’s defense and how he’s blamed the Democrats for the lack of supportive evidence regarding Epstein’s alleged client list.

'I Can Blame This on the Democrats'

image of Tina Brown slammed the president for using the Democrats as a scapegoat to the Jeffrey Epstein case.
Source: @TheDailyBeast/YouTube

Tina Brown slammed the president for using the Democrats as a scapegoat to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

“Something must have sort of hit him in the shower or something, ‘I can blame this on Democrats.’ He’s too late… This has not been a dexterous use of lying, which is usually very effective on his side,” she stated. “But it’s not working this time.”

“Suddenly, it’s like Trump’s not speaking to them anymore,” she added of the president’s declining relationship with his supporters and base. “He’s behaving as if they’re fools.”

'Scams and Hoaxes Are All the Democrats'

image of The president criticized his 'past supporters' for buying into the 'Jeffrey Epstein hoax.'
Source: mega

The president criticized his 'past supporters' for buying into the 'Jeffrey Epstein hoax.'

Before Brown’s hard-hitting comments, Trump issued a Truth Social post, where he called out Republicans for buying into the Epstein conspiracies.

“Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at – It’s all they have – They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates,” the president ranted.

“Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bulls---,’ hook, line, and sinker,” he added. “They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years.”

President Donald Trump

'It's a Very Dangerous Moment'

image of The president was friends with Jeffrey Epstein for many years.
Source: mega

The president was friends with Jeffrey Epstein for many years.

While discussing the president’s “ill-advised” social media post on the podcast, Brown said Trump has “really misjudged” his power over his administration, adding, “He’s basically telling them — he’s treating them like the global elite that they hate so much have always treated them. This is not good. This is not their guy.”

Brown continued by suggesting that, like those who voted for him, Trump’s administration will soon turn their backs on him instead of going along with anything he says.

“It’s [a] very dangerous moment. I think for Trump... This has always been his power — that they believe that they have this intimate bond of sensibility and value to him,” she said. “And if they think he’s just, you know, kicking them to the curb and calling them ‘weaklings’ and ‘just get on the train because I’m telling you,’ I don’t think that’s going to play well.”

Jeffrey Epstein's Client List

image of The DOJ claimed a 'client list' does not exist.
Source: mega

The DOJ claimed a 'client list' does not exist.

As it stands, the DOJ has claimed Epstein did not keep a “client list” of high-profile names who used his services to interact with underage children. Notably, current claims about Epstein’s suicide and clientele were pushed by the Trump administration this July after more proof of the president’s longtime friendship with the disgraced financier surfaced.

