Justin Baldoni Claims Blake Lively Nicknamed Her NYC Home Office 'Buckingham Palace' Because of 'So Many Celebrity' Visitors, Insisted All Meetings Be Held There
Jan. 15 2026, Published 4:49 p.m. ET
Blake Lively reportedly referred to her and Ryan Reynolds' New York City home office as "Buckingham Palace," according to Justin Baldoni, who said she wanted all It Ends With Us meetings hosted there.
"She used to call it 'Buckingham Palace,' as she said, because so many celebrities walked through there," Baldoni, 41, said in a transcript of a deposition on Monday, October 6, amid the ongoing legal battle with his former costar, 38.
Justin Baldoni Claimed Blake Lively Referred to Her Home as 'Buckingham Palace'
"I think that was her office in her penthouse apartment, which was the place that Ms. Lively requested all of our meetings be," the director alleged.
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress, 38, sued Baldoni in December 2024, accusing the It Ends With Us director and others at Wayfarer Studios of sexual harassment and retaliation.
Baldoni denied the allegations and filed his own $400 million countersuit weeks later against Lively and Reynolds, 46, citing defamation and extortion. A judge dismissed his lawsuit in June 2025.
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Legal Battle Continues
Reynolds and Lively's New York City home has been mentioned various times throughout the legal battle between the It Ends With Us costars.
Most recently, the Jane the Virgin star admitted that he told the mom-of-four that he was circumcised during a chat in the New York City home. At the time, Lively was expecting her fourth child, son Olin.
- Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's 'It Ends With Us' Drama Explained: Controversial Press Tour, Bombshell Lawsuit and More
- Justin Baldoni Claims Blake Lively Told Him He Should Get a Nose Job on 'It Ends With Us' Set in New $400 Million Countersuit
- Blake Lively Claims 'Other Women' Felt Justin Baldoni Made 'It Ends With Us' Set Uncomfortable in Amended Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Justin Baldoni Made an Inappropriate Confession in Court
In paperwork filed on December 4, 2025, the actress' attorney Michael J. Gottlieb asked Baldoni, "Among other things, you discussed whether Ms. Lively’s baby would be circumcised, right?"
"Yes," Baldoni replied, according to the paperwork, to which the lawyer replied, "Did you at any point share with Ms. Lively whether you were circumcised?"
Justin Baldoni Revealed He Was Circumcised to Blake Lively
Gottlieb pushed Baldoni about why he shared the personal information with Lively, but reportedly didn't give a direct answer.
When asked who was overheard the sensitive conversation, Baldoni replied, "There were people going all around. Mr. Reynolds was in and out of the conversation. She had, I think, two nannies. I felt like there was a housekeeper there. Her assistant was walking around. I think she had two assistants there. Her and I were sitting on the couch, but there were people all around."
Lively's case against Baldoni was previously scheduled to go to trial in March, but has since been postponed until May.