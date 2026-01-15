or
Justin Baldoni Claims Blake Lively Nicknamed Her NYC Home Office 'Buckingham Palace' Because of 'So Many Celebrity' Visitors, Insisted All Meetings Be Held There

Photo of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni claimed that Blake Lively nicknamed her New York City home office 'Buckingham Palace' due to the number of 'celebrities' that visited her.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 15 2026, Published 4:49 p.m. ET

Blake Lively reportedly referred to her and Ryan Reynolds' New York City home office as "Buckingham Palace," according to Justin Baldoni, who said she wanted all It Ends With Us meetings hosted there.

"She used to call it 'Buckingham Palace,' as she said, because so many celebrities walked through there," Baldoni, 41, said in a transcript of a deposition on Monday, October 6, amid the ongoing legal battle with his former costar, 38.

Justin Baldoni Claimed Blake Lively Referred to Her Home as 'Buckingham Palace'

Photo of Justin Baldoni claimed that Blake Lively calls the NYC home she shares with Ryan Reynolds 'Buckingham Palace.'
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni claimed that Blake Lively calls the NYC home she shares with Ryan Reynolds 'Buckingham Palace.'

"I think that was her office in her penthouse apartment, which was the place that Ms. Lively requested all of our meetings be," the director alleged.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress, 38, sued Baldoni in December 2024, accusing the It Ends With Us director and others at Wayfarer Studios of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Baldoni denied the allegations and filed his own $400 million countersuit weeks later against Lively and Reynolds, 46, citing defamation and extortion. A judge dismissed his lawsuit in June 2025.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Legal Battle Continues

Photo of Justin Baldoni filed a countersuit against Blake Lively that was dismissed by a judge in June 2025.
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni filed a countersuit against Blake Lively that was dismissed by a judge in June 2025.

Reynolds and Lively's New York City home has been mentioned various times throughout the legal battle between the It Ends With Us costars.

Most recently, the Jane the Virgin star admitted that he told the mom-of-four that he was circumcised during a chat in the New York City home. At the time, Lively was expecting her fourth child, son Olin.

Justin Baldoni Made an Inappropriate Confession in Court

image of Justin Baldoni admitted that he shared a TMI fact about his genitalia before Blake Lively signed on for the film.
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni admitted that he shared a TMI fact about his genitalia before Blake Lively signed on for the film.

In paperwork filed on December 4, 2025, the actress' attorney Michael J. Gottlieb asked Baldoni, "Among other things, you discussed whether Ms. Lively’s baby would be circumcised, right?"

"Yes," Baldoni replied, according to the paperwork, to which the lawyer replied, "Did you at any point share with Ms. Lively whether you were circumcised?"

Justin Baldoni Revealed He Was Circumcised to Blake Lively

Photo of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are set to go to court in May.
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are set to go to court in May.

Gottlieb pushed Baldoni about why he shared the personal information with Lively, but reportedly didn't give a direct answer.

When asked who was overheard the sensitive conversation, Baldoni replied, "There were people going all around. Mr. Reynolds was in and out of the conversation. She had, I think, two nannies. I felt like there was a housekeeper there. Her assistant was walking around. I think she had two assistants there. Her and I were sitting on the couch, but there were people all around."

Lively's case against Baldoni was previously scheduled to go to trial in March, but has since been postponed until May.

