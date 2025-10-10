or
Article continues below advertisement
Ryan Reynolds Would Have Got a Vasectomy If His First 3 Kids Were Boys as Son Olin, 2, Likes 'Violence' and Tries to 'Break Everything'

Ryan Reynolds raved over how 'easy' it has been to raise his and Blake Lively's daughters.

Oct. 10 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's life changed dramatically when they welcomed their first son — their fourth child overall — in February 2023.

The Deadpool star dished on parenting 2-year-old Olin when he appeared on the Thursday, October 9, episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Ryan Reynolds Jokes About His Son's Violent Behavior

Ryan Reynolds admitted he would have underwent a vasectomy if his first three kids were boys.

"We live in a very, like, there’s nothing violent in our home. There’s nothing creepy. That kid came out with three things on his mind: It was violence, b------ and engines," quipped the Canada native, 48.

"If I had like three boys at first, I would never — there’s no way. I would give myself a punching vasectomy," he joked. "There’s no way I would allow that to happen."

Reynolds noted his three daughtersJames, 10, Inez, 8, and Betty, 6 — were "so easy" to raise, while Olin likes to "break everything."

The actor said raising his daughters was 'so easy' compared to his son, who likes to 'break everything.'

"Do the girls collectively feel it’s an HR issue that you’ve added a boy to the family?" asked Seth Meyers, to which the Aviation Gin founder replied, "I do!"

"I’m like in direct competition with this young man. I’m the youngest of four boys and boy do I feel for my mom. You know like I really do," he spilled.

The Actor Grew Up With 3 Brothers

MORE ON:
Ryan Reynolds

The movie star and wife Blake Lively, who wed in 2012, have three daughters and one son.

Reynolds revealed that he knew how to patch up drywall by the time he was 8.

"That right there says a lot. Like I knew how to literally ... a whole in the wall, I could repair that in less than six minutes before my dad got home perfectly," he recalled. "Like spackle, sand and paint, we’re good."

As for why the walls always need revamping, he said, "Do you know how many times my brothers had me exit a room not through the door? I was a moving target that they would use. You know cops, what they would use when they’re breaking into the place with a battering ram, that was my head. I was the ram."

Do Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Want More Kids?

Reynolds previously revealed he'd like to have as many children 'as possible.'

When the Free Guy lead was asked last year if he had any desire to have more children, he told a reporter he would have "as many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more! The more, the merrier."

