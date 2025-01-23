Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Sued Him in 2021 as Actor Was Accused of Stealing 'Five Feet Apart' Script From Screenwriter With Cystic Fibrosis

Though Justin Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman is going to bat for him in his legal feud against It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively, the attorney filed a lawsuit against the actor in 2021 while representing screenwriter Travis Flores.

According to documents, Flores — who died at age 33 in 2024 due to complications from cystic fibrosis — accused the actor of ripping off his script for Three Feet Distance and turning it into Five Feet Apart, a romantic drama Baldoni directed in 2019.