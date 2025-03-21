Justin Baldoni Sues Former Publicist, Claims She 'Maliciously' Leaked Texts That Started Legal Drama With 'It Ends With Us' Costar Blake Lively

Jones represented Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios last summer when news broke about him and Lively having issues. Abel was Jones’ partner at JONESWORKS PR and was the point of contact for Baldoni’s account. The lawsuit was filed over allegations Jones leaked texts that started the legal battle between Baldoni and Lively.

The lawsuit notes Jones started to become unsettled with negative press about her, leading her to plot a “revenge campaign” against Baldoni and Abel as they both decided to no longer work with Joneswork PR.

In the New York Times story about Lively’s allegations against Baldoni, they claimed to have been privy to “thousands of pages of text messages and emails that she [Lively] obtained through a subpoena.” These messages are now believed to have been from Abel’s phone, which was taken in August 2024 when she informed Jones she was leaving JONESWORKS and starting her own firm.