Justin Baldoni Says He's 'Grateful' for His Family as Actor Is Seen for First Time Since Filing $400 Million Lawsuit Against Blake Lively
Justin Baldoni appeared in positive spirits just one day after filing a jaw-dropping $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, the actress' publicist Leslie Sloane and the agent's PR firm.
The It Ends With Us director was spotted for the first time on Friday morning, January 17, at Los Angeles International Airport in California, where he happily spoke to a paparazzo with an update on how he is holding up amid his full-blown legal war against Lively.
Holding his and wife Emily Baldoni's 7-year-old son Maxwell's hand, Justin said he was "grateful to be with the family" during this difficult time.
"We have amazing friends and family and faith," the Jane the Virgin actor — who also shares his daughter, Maiya, 9, with Emily — added, per a video obtained by a news publication.
Justin and his legal team have seemed certain their case against Blake and her entourage remains strong after accusing the Gossip Girl actress, her husband and her publicist of civil extortion, defamation, false light invasion of privacy, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, intentional interference with contractual relations, intentional interference with prospective economic advantage and negligent interference with prospective economic advantage.
In the lawsuit filed Thursday, January 16, Justin's lawyers claimed: "Had Lively chosen to merely ride out the self-inflicted press catastrophe she faced in August 2024, the public would likely have moved on and never known the truth about her. They would have never known that she deliberately and systematically robbed Plaintiffs Justin Baldoni ('Baldoni') and Wayfarer Studios, LLC ('Wayfarer') of their movie."
Instead, the court documents obtained by OK! alleged Blake was "determined to make Baldoni the real-life villain in her story."
"No one except the parties involved would have known that she used threats and extortion to relegate the colleagues she once highly praised to a basement to sit out their own premiere, while she enjoyed the spotlight of a premiere and afterparty that was ultimately co-financed by both Wayfarer and Sony," the legal filing continued. "She would have gotten away with these things and more, because Baldoni, focused entirely on seeing the film succeed, would have held his tongue, as he had through the year and a half that Lively tormented him, his family, and his partners."
Meanwhile, Blake filed a lawsuit against Justin in December 2024, accusing the Five Feet Apart director of sexual harassment and encouraging an alleged smear campaign in an attempt to "destroy" her career.
In the midst of the It Ends With Us costars' legal feud, Justin also sued The New York Times for $250 million over alleged libel.
Justin's lawyer Bryan Freedman claimed the renowned news publication "cowered to the wants and whims of two powerful ‘untouchable’ Hollywood elites, disregarding journalistic practices and ethics once befitting of the revered publication by using doctored and manipulated texts and intentionally omitting texts which dispute their chosen PR narrative."
