Justin Baldoni Says He's 'Grateful' for His Family as Actor Is Seen for First Time Since Filing $400 Million Lawsuit Against Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni appeared in positive spirits just one day after filing a jaw-dropping $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, the actress' publicist Leslie Sloane and the agent's PR firm.

The It Ends With Us director was spotted for the first time on Friday morning, January 17, at Los Angeles International Airport in California, where he happily spoke to a paparazzo with an update on how he is holding up amid his full-blown legal war against Lively.