Justin Bieber Shares Cryptic Spiritual Message Amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs Legal Drama

In the update, Bieber shared a black text behind a white background, which began asking, "How can I really believe Jesus is with me?"

"Every time I thought he wouldn't show up for me he always has, I'm convinced he's the perfect patient presence that guides, directs and leads me all the days of my life providing, healing, restoring all that the enemy tried to destroy and steal," the post continued alongside a cartoon of Eric Cartman from South Park which read, "I really do believe."