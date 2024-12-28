or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Justin Bieber
OK LogoNEWS

Justin Bieber Shares Cryptic Spiritual Message Amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs Legal Drama

Composite photo of Justin Bieber and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber took to his Instagram Stories to share a cryptic quote about his faith.

By:

Dec. 28 2024, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Justin Bieber seems to be reflecting on his faith.

The pop star, 30, took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 28, to share a cryptic message about spirituality amid questions about his alleged connection to Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber cryptic spiritual message sean diddy combs legal drama jpg
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber shared a telling quote about spirituality on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

In the update, Bieber shared a black text behind a white background, which began asking, "How can I really believe Jesus is with me?"

"Every time I thought he wouldn't show up for me he always has, I'm convinced he's the perfect patient presence that guides, directs and leads me all the days of my life providing, healing, restoring all that the enemy tried to destroy and steal," the post continued alongside a cartoon of Eric Cartman from South Park which read, "I really do believe."

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber cryptic spiritual message sean diddy combs legal drama
Source: @justinbieber/INSTAGRAM

Justin Bieber posted an update emphasizing how Jesus has always shown up for him.

Article continues below advertisement

The message comes after insiders close to the "Baby" singer, who welcomed son Jack earlier this year with his wife, Hailey Bieber, claim they have been worried about his wellbeing after the disgraced rapper, 55, was arrested and charged with three counts: racketeering conspiracy; s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution in September 2024.

“Justin hardly ever gets out. Everyone thought his lack of socializing was because he was embracing being a dad, but now those close to him are concerned it’s a deeper issue,” a source claimed. “He seems to be more troubled than ever.”

MORE ON:
Justin Bieber

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber cryptic spiritual message sean diddy combs legal drama
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was was arrested and charged with three counts: racketeering conspiracy; s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution in September 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

"He seems to be regressing,” the insider alleged. “When he experiences low lows, Justin disappears sometimes. Some in his immediate circle are worried.”

"It’s like he’s fallen off the map since Diddy’s arrest and all the sick details coming out. People are genuinely worried about him," an additional source claimed. "Family members are concerned about Justin. It’s unclear whether Diddy would have taken advantage of Justin at the time as his family was nearby, and his manager Scooter Braun really did care about him. But saying that, Justin did go through a really bad period, a very rebellious phase."

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber cryptic spiritual message sean diddy combs legal drama
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber welcomed his son, Jack, with his wife, Hailey Bieber, earlier this year.

For now, Justin is staying quiet and focusing on his family after the model, 28, gave birth to their first child in September 2024. "Hailey feels incredibly blessed to be celebrating her first Christmas as a mom,” another source said. “When Justin asked Hailey what she wanted for Christmas this year, she really couldn’t think of anything because she has everything she could ever want. They couldn’t be happier. Hailey has seen a whole different side to Justin since becoming a father and she’s more in love with him than ever."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.