Justin Bieber Shares Cryptic Spiritual Message Amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs Legal Drama
Justin Bieber seems to be reflecting on his faith.
The pop star, 30, took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 28, to share a cryptic message about spirituality amid questions about his alleged connection to Sean "Diddy" Combs.
In the update, Bieber shared a black text behind a white background, which began asking, "How can I really believe Jesus is with me?"
"Every time I thought he wouldn't show up for me he always has, I'm convinced he's the perfect patient presence that guides, directs and leads me all the days of my life providing, healing, restoring all that the enemy tried to destroy and steal," the post continued alongside a cartoon of Eric Cartman from South Park which read, "I really do believe."
The message comes after insiders close to the "Baby" singer, who welcomed son Jack earlier this year with his wife, Hailey Bieber, claim they have been worried about his wellbeing after the disgraced rapper, 55, was arrested and charged with three counts: racketeering conspiracy; s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution in September 2024.
“Justin hardly ever gets out. Everyone thought his lack of socializing was because he was embracing being a dad, but now those close to him are concerned it’s a deeper issue,” a source claimed. “He seems to be more troubled than ever.”
"He seems to be regressing,” the insider alleged. “When he experiences low lows, Justin disappears sometimes. Some in his immediate circle are worried.”
"It’s like he’s fallen off the map since Diddy’s arrest and all the sick details coming out. People are genuinely worried about him," an additional source claimed. "Family members are concerned about Justin. It’s unclear whether Diddy would have taken advantage of Justin at the time as his family was nearby, and his manager Scooter Braun really did care about him. But saying that, Justin did go through a really bad period, a very rebellious phase."
For now, Justin is staying quiet and focusing on his family after the model, 28, gave birth to their first child in September 2024. "Hailey feels incredibly blessed to be celebrating her first Christmas as a mom,” another source said. “When Justin asked Hailey what she wanted for Christmas this year, she really couldn’t think of anything because she has everything she could ever want. They couldn’t be happier. Hailey has seen a whole different side to Justin since becoming a father and she’s more in love with him than ever."