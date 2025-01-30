Justin Bieber's Gaunt Appearance Sparks Health Concerns as Fans Think Stress of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Scandal Is Weighing Him Down
Justin Bieber didn't quite look like his usual self when he was spotted in NYC on Wednesday, January 29.
The singer's eyes appeared hollow with bags under them during his outing, where he also showed off a fresh buzzcut. The star, who wore a yellow hooded sweatshirt, beige pants and fuzzy brown slippers, wasn't in the best mood as photographers flashed away.
Social media users expressed their concerns for the pop star, 30, with one person writing, "He has a look that suggests he hasn't slept well in quite some time."
"He looks unwell. Whether it's health issues or drugs, I hope he gets the help he needs so he can heal and enjoy his lovely little family," another individual wrote, referring to the "Company" crooner welcoming son Jack in August 2024 with wife Hailey Bieber.
Others thought his tired look could be due to pal Sean "Diddy" Combs' scandal, as the rapper was arrested in September 2024 on trafficking charges and has been accused of sexually assaulting countless men and women.
Since the music mogul, 55, took Justin under his wing when he first entered the industry years ago, people think Justin could have been subjected to the disgraced star's actions.
"Well, after the abuse he surely endured at the hand of his former buddy and 'mentor' who is currently not enjoying his vacation in the MDC [Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn], this is no surprise," one person said, while another noted, "God knows what happened to him or what Diddy did or didn't do but something is obviously preying on his mind."
Though Justin and Sean were close for years, the former hasn't commented on the dad-of-seven's alleged crimes.
- Justin Bieber Spotted Looking Downcast After Videos of Him Alongside Disgraced Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs Resurface
- Justin Bieber's Inner Circle 'Concerned' His 'Lack of Socializing' Is a 'Deeper Issue': He 'Disappears Sometimes'
- Justin Bieber's Family 'Concerned' as the Pop Star 'Doesn't Trust' the People Around Him After Sean 'Diddy' Combs Videos Resurface
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported, a source claimed the pop star was "completely disgusted" by the accusations made against Diddy, which include rape and s-- trafficking.
The new dad was "advised to say as far away as possible from anything and everything related to Diddy," the source told a news outlet.
Justin is "in a hard place mentally right now," the source continued. "He has such a history with Diddy and the allegations against him have been hard to process."
In the wake of Sean's scandals, old interviews between Justin and the Bad Boy Records founder resurfaced, including one suspicious 2011 confession from Diddy on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
"[Justin] had the Lambo for a day or two and he had access to the house, and he knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television," Sean declared to the host of how they spend their time together.
Though the "Baby" crooner recently unfollowed former mentors Scooter Braun and Usher on Instagram, he still follows Sean, whose trial is set for May.
Daily Mail published the photos of Justin in NYC.