10 Things to Know About Justin Bieber and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Relationship: How They Met
Justin Bieber Met Sean 'Diddy' Combs When He Launched His Career
Justin Bieber released his debut extended play album, My World, in 2009, which helped launch his career.
In the beginning, the "Baby" hitmaker constantly declared Sean "Diddy" Combs as one of his inspirations and biggest influences. Following his debut, he asked the Bad Boy Records founder for a collaboration. Though Bieber's wish did not happen, his position in the industry pushed him closer to Combs and bonded with him through Usher.
Justin Bieber Spent 48 Hours With Sean 'Diddy' Combs
In November 2009, Bieber released a YouTube video titled, "JUSTIN BIEBER's 48 HRS with DIDDY!!" in reference to the film 48 Hrs.
"They're having the times of their lives," said Combs. "Where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose. But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream."
In the video, the pair hung out at Combs' mansion. When the record executive asked the young singer what he wanted to do, the "That Should Be Me" singer said they should "just go get some girls."
Bieber uploaded the video days before the release of his debut album.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Asked Justin Bieber Why He Was 'Acting Different'
The "I'll Be Missing You" rapper uploaded a video in December 2010, showing himself teaching Bieber how to "swag walk" while seemingly having awkward exchanges in a recording studio.
"What's up man, you good?" Combs asked. "Selling out arenas and everything? Starting to act different, huh? You haven't been calling me and hanging out the way we used to hang out."
Bieber, on the other hand, mumbled, "Well I mean, you haven't... you tried to get in contact with me through all my, you know, my partners and whatnot, but you never really got my number. So, you want my number? I'm gonna tell you my number."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Celebrated Justin Bieber's Birthday in 2015 and 2016
To mark Bieber's 21st birthday in 2015, Combs gave him "his first shot ever." The following year, the "Finna Get Loose" rapper gifted Bieber a Bad Boy Entertainment jacket for his 22nd birthday.
Justin Bieber Dropped a Cryptic Message While Speaking About Billie Eilish
Speaking with Zane Lowe, Bieber sparked concerns when he talked about his desire to protect Billie Eilish, who was only 18 at the time, from the music industry.
"It was hard for me being that young and being in the industry and not knowing where to turn, and everyone telling me they loved me, and turn their back on you in a second," he said in the 2020 interview.
"I just want to protect her," he said of Eilish. "I don't want her to go through anything I went through. I don’t wish that upon anybody."
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Said Justin Bieber 'Knows Better' Than to Talk About 'Things He Does' With the Rapper in Alarming Joint 2011 Interview: Watch
- 'I Got a Chance to See Some Things': Usher Recalls Living With Sean 'Diddy' Combs at 14 in Resurfaced Clip After Producer's Homes Were Raided
- Diddy Insists He Wasn't 'Trolling' Ex Jennifer Lopez When He Posted #TBT Snap: 'That's Just My Friend'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Justin Bieber and Sean 'Diddy' Combs Appeared Together in a 2021 Video
A viral 2021 video sparked speculations Combs "checked" for a wire when he and Bieber embrace during a reunion. The "Last Night" rapper was caught asking the 30-year-old something before patting his chest down, leaving the pop star looking uncomfortable.
X users immediately responded to the resurfaced clip, saying the moment was "creepy."
"Just a touchy feely type ninja he is always has been," one said, while a second wrote, "How is he not in jail yet?"
Justin Bieber and Sean 'Diddy' Combs Worked Together on a New Album
In 2023, Combs dropped his The Love Album: Off The Grid, which featured the Canadian singer who "has become one of the biggest superstars in the world."
The "One Time" singer also gushed about the collaboration on his Instagram Story.
Justin Bieber Kept Mum About His Relationship With Sean 'Diddy' Combs
In April, a source claimed Bieber had no plans to break his silence about the resurfaced footage of himself with Combs amid the embattled record producer's legal woes.
"Justin doesn't really want to talk publicly about his relationship with Diddy, but he may have to," the insider told In Touch. "I'm not sure if Diddy did anything that Justin now thinks crossed the line, but if he does, he's not saying. If Justin has to address his past interactions with Diddy, he will."
Justin Bieber Reportedly Regretted His Ties With Sean 'Diddy' Combs After the Rap Mogul's Arrest
On September 16, Combs was arrested in New York on s-- trafficking charges but pleaded not guilty and was denied bail twice. According to a Daily Mail source, the "STAY" singer was "so disturbed" by the news.
"So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy and it has completely thrown him. Justin hasn't been responding on this since the home raids. He's not going to," the insider said.
The source added, "He had a long break from Diddy when he believes most of this took place and he had distanced himself from him. He was featured on Diddy's most recent album, and had he known any of this, there is no way he would have done it."
Justin Bieber Made Public Appearances Since Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Arrest
On September 25, Justin and his wife, Hailey Bieber, were spotted leaving a Los Angeles church amid fans' growing concerns over the "Beauty and a Beat" singer's well-being. The couple, who welcomed their first child in August, also had dinner at Nobu Malibu earlier that week.