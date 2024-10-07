10 Things to Know About Justin Bieber and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Relationship: How They Met

In November 2009, Bieber released a YouTube video titled, "JUSTIN BIEBER's 48 HRS with DIDDY!!" in reference to the film 48 Hrs.

"They're having the times of their lives," said Combs. "Where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose. But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream."

In the video, the pair hung out at Combs' mansion. When the record executive asked the young singer what he wanted to do, the "That Should Be Me" singer said they should "just go get some girls."

Bieber uploaded the video days before the release of his debut album.