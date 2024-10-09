Justin Bieber Is Struggling to 'Process' the Allegations Against Disgraced Star Sean 'Diddy' Combs Since They Have 'Such a History'

Justin Bieber has yet to comment on former pal Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest and scandal, but that doesn't mean the new dad-of-one has anything to hide.

According to a source, the pop star is "completely disgusted" by the allegations against the disgraced mogul, who was arrested on September 16 on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.