Justin Bieber Is Struggling to 'Process' the Allegations Against Disgraced Star Sean 'Diddy' Combs Since They Have 'Such a History'
Justin Bieber has yet to comment on former pal Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest and scandal, but that doesn't mean the new dad-of-one has anything to hide.
According to a source, the pop star is "completely disgusted" by the allegations against the disgraced mogul, who was arrested on September 16 on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.
The pop star, 30, wants "nothing to do" with the rapper, 54, said the source, and he's "been advised to stay as far away as possible from anything and everything related to Diddy."
That being said, another insider admitted Bieber "is in a hard place mentally right now. He has such a history with Diddy and the allegations against him have been hard to process."
The source added that the Canada native is staying focused on his personal life, as his "happiness being a dad has outweighed his anxiety about Diddy."
Bieber welcomed his first child, son Jack Blues, with wife Hailey, 27, in August.
As OK! reported, Diddy took Bieber under his wing when he first entered the music industry over a decade ago, and resurfaced interviews between the two made fans wonder whether the "Baby" crooner ever attended one of Diddy's "freak off" parties, where he allegedly forced people to engage in sexual acts while he recorded them.
In one particularly eyebrow-raising joint interview from 2011, Combs said on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that Bieber "knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television."
In another video from when the "Lonely" vocalist was just 15, Diddy informed fans that JB would be under his watch for two straight days, sharing, "Where we hanging out and what we doing, we can’t really disclose, but it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream."
"For the next 48 hours, he’s with me," Diddy declared. "So we gonna go full — buck full crazy."
While Bieber is apparently not linked to any of his former mentor's crimes, attorney Laura Ingle stated on NewsNation's Banfield that she was told there are video tapes of three different celebrities participating in acts at one of Diddy's parties.
"I can’t attest to whether or not they exist or not," she spilled, noting she hasn't actually seen the footage. "I just was told initially that 'they' own this treasure trove of videos, so I have to believe that there are a lot of celebrities who know what they did …."
Lawyer Tony Buzbee, who is representing 120 individuals suing Combs, declared that any celebrity who knew about Diddy's actions or helped him cover them up could be hit with a lawsuit.
Us Weekly reported on how Bieber reacted to Diddy's scandal.