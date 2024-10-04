or
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Said Justin Bieber 'Knows Better' Than to Talk About 'Things He Does' With the Rapper in Alarming Joint 2011 Interview: Watch

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Justin Bieber.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs friendship with Justin Bieber is being looked at from a fresh perspective after the rapper's recent trafficking arrest.

By:

Oct. 4 2024, Published 2:21 p.m. ET

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Justin Bieber's history has become more concerning as fans worry the "Sorry" singer could have been a victim of the now-disgraced rapper's alleged crimes.

A newly resurfaced video from 2011 shows Combs, 54, and Bieber, 30, sitting down for a joint interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! — with a comment made by Combs during the chat sounding alarms after he warned the pop star, who was under the age of 18 at the time, to stay quiet about what the duo "does" together behind closed doors.

sean diddy combs justin bieber knows better interview kimmel
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs took Justin Bieber under his wing when the pop star was a teenager in the music industry.

In the now-viral clip, the Bad Boy Records founder could be seen wearing dark sunglasses while sitting beside Bieber, as Jimmy Kimmel was positioned behind his talk show desk asking questions about the pair's unexpected bond.

Kimmel prompted a discussion about Combs and Bieber's relationship, asking if the award-winning artists had any plans on making music together.

sean diddy combs justin bieber knows better interview kimmel
Source: ABC

A resurfaced interview of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Justin Bieber from 2011 shows the rapper warning the young pop star not to discuss things they do together.

The music mogul replied by admitting he and Bieber had become friends "in a strange way," referring to the "Love Me" singer as a "little brother" who isn't "afraid" to call him up and ask Combs for advice.

The "I'll Be Missing You" rapper emphasized how the "record industry is a strong family," insisting Bieber was someone Combs and his friends "have their arms around and want to protect."

sean diddy combs justin bieber knows better interview kimmel
Source: ABC

Sean 'Diddy' Combs gushed over Justin Bieber in the interview.

Combs went on to gush over Bieber, calling him talented and "genuinely a nice person," while adding, "he's one of the greatest kids you could ever know."

Bieber appeared flattered by Combs' praise, as he shook the record producer's hand before turning to Kimmel and revealing the "I Need a Girl" hitmaker bought him a Lamborghini, though he hadn't received the present just yet.

Kimmel then chimed in to ask Combs when he'd be giving Bieber the luxury vehicle — which is when the "Finna Get Loose" rapper had a rather concerning response.

"[Justin] had the Lambo for a day or two and he had access to the house, and he knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television," Combs declared.

sean diddy combs justin bieber knows better interview kimmel
Source: ABC

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested on trafficking and racketeering charges on September 16.

As the audience laughed at the apparent joke, Combs maintained a straight face, warning, "some things... everything ain't for everybody."

The interview aired more than a decade before Combs was shockingly arrested on September 16 and charged during an arraignment a day later with three felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In a 14-page indictment, Combs was accused of running a criminal "enterprise" that "engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other activities, s-- trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice."

Combs pleaded "not guilty" to the charges presented against him and remains in jail after being denied bail twice.

