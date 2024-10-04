Sean 'Diddy' Combs Said Justin Bieber 'Knows Better' Than to Talk About 'Things He Does' With the Rapper in Alarming Joint 2011 Interview: Watch

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Justin Bieber's history has become more concerning as fans worry the "Sorry" singer could have been a victim of the now-disgraced rapper's alleged crimes.

A newly resurfaced video from 2011 shows Combs, 54, and Bieber, 30, sitting down for a joint interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! — with a comment made by Combs during the chat sounding alarms after he warned the pop star, who was under the age of 18 at the time, to stay quiet about what the duo "does" together behind closed doors.