'He Needs Help': Justin Bieber's Outbursts Have to Do With His 'Romantic Life,' Dr. Drew Warns
Dr. Drew Pinsky is weighing in on what might be going on with Justin Bieber behind-the-scenes.
A few weeks after the “Peaches” singer was caught on camera having a heated moment outside Soho House Malibu, the medical expert gave his take on Bieber's emotional state.
“I have a feeling there's something going on there personally, even in his romantic life, that may really be making it hard for him to really get the care [he needs],” Pinsky said during a quick street interview with paparazzi.
“He needs to take care of something. He's not happy with something, and he needs some help. So I'm sure he'll find it,” he continued.
When asked if being a new dad with wife Hailey Bieber might be making things worse, Dr. Drew gave a blunt reply.
“Children never make things easier,” he said, before adding, “If something is going on between the two of them, the stakes are much higher.”
The media personality then urged the public to give Justin some space.
“I would tell people to leave him alone. Calm down. We actually have no idea what's going on,” he said.
“He has talked over the years about sort of having depression and maybe some substance use, I don't know. He's never gotten out of control, to my knowledge, or maybe I just don't know,” Dr. Drew added.
Still, he still believes Justin can pull through.
“You know, he has his family, his mom has been deeply involved in his life for a long time, and she's usually the one who kind of pulls him towards some help, at least when he was a lot younger, she used to do that,” he explained.
Meanwhile, sources close to Justin and Hailey confirmed there’s been trouble brewing for quite some time.
One insider said the singer is “going through a difficult time” and that “he’s doing his best, but it’s tough," while another source added that Hailey is “giving him room to get himself back on track,” but admitted the emotional strain has “clouded” her recent career highs.
“Justin’s been a hard person to deal with recently because of what he’s going through. Hailey is the stable parent and the one keeping their family together. It’s been really hard on her,” they explained.
Despite the growing pressure, divorce is reportedly not on the table "because of their faith," per the source.
“Faith is a big part of their life,” the source added. “They believe they are soulmates and meant for each other. They’ll do anything to make it work.”
Still, tensions remain high.
His recent behavior has reportedly caused “a lot of stress” for Hailey, and “things aren’t great right now” between the couple.
One confidant said the last month has been “the most challenging time” in their relationship so far.
“Hailey’s worried about Justin, especially with a [baby at home],” the source said.
“He hasn’t been down like this in quite some time, so there’s concern,” they added, noting that the constant online chatter about their romance “frustrates” the Rhode beauty founder.
