Justin Bieber Fans Rave Singer Looks 'Happy' and 'So Much Healthier' as He Debuts Shaved Beard While Getting Touchy With Wife Hailey: Watch

Justin Bieber has a new look — and fans approve! On the night of Saturday, October 25, the singer debuted a buzzcut and a completely shaved face while cozying up to wife Hailey Bieber at Dijon's concert in San Diego, Calif.

Justin and Hailey Bieber Pack on the PDA

In a TikTok video recorded by a fellow concertgoer, Justin, 31, was standing behind his spouse with his chin resting on top of her head. At one point, the dad-of-one began stroking the model's hair as they both swayed back and forth to the music. The "Baby" vocalist also wrapped both of his arms around Hailey, 28, who was smiling throughout the cute moment. Hailey's pal Kendall Jenner sat next to the couple as they packed on the PDA.

Fans Were Glad to See the Couple in Good Spirits

Source: @kyndalm32/tiktok Justin Bieber — who shaved his head and beard – looked happy as he packed on the PDA with wife Hailey at an October 25 concert.

Social media users were glad to witness the two in good spirits amid ongoing concerns about the Canada native's health. They were also overjoyed to see he got rid of his bushy facial hair. "He looks so much healthier," one fan commented on the post, while another wrote, "Omg he looks so good without the beard." "And people say he doesn’t love her. It’s time for their haters to leave her alone and move on [for real] 💀," wrote a third person, with a fourth noting, "Man looks happy. good for him."

Justin Bieber's Mom Asks for Prayers

Source: @pattiemallette/instagram In September, the singer's mom sparked worry when she asked fans to 'pray' for Justin.

As OK! reported, fans recently voiced their worries for the pop star's health, as he often posted footage of himself smoking and acting odd on social media. Concerns heightened after his mom, Pattie Mallette, asked people to pray for her only child. "We’re cheering you on and praying for you always Justin. 🙏 I declare freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over you Justin. Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain — be broken in Jesus’ name," she wrote on Instagram on September 22. "Holy Spirit, surround him with TRUTH, LIGHT, and PROTECTION. HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body, seen and unseen, restore what’s been stolen, and cover him in WHOLENESS. Fill him to OVERFLOWING with Your LOVE and COMFORT."

How the Singer Reacted to His Mom's Words

Source: @lilbieber/instagram Social media users were worried the dad-of-one was abusing drugs due to the countless photos of him smoking.