Justin and Hailey Bieber 'Talk All the Time About Having a Big Family' Amid Rumored Martial Issues
Hailey and Justin Bieber want another baby, baby, baby, oh!
The longtime lovers — who tied the knot in September 2018 — are reportedly ready for more kids less than one year after the "Peaches" singer and his wife welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Jack Blues, in August 2024.
The Biebers Want More Babies
While the model's delivery of her almost 10-month-old was unnerving due to some health complications, Hailey is still determined to expand her and Justin's bunch.
"Hailey had a pretty traumatic birth experience, but that hasn’t stopped her from wanting more kids. She absolutely adores being a mom," a source recently claimed of the Rhode Skin founder — who sold her company to e.l.f. Beauty in a $1 billion deal last month.
The insider continued: "She and Justin talk all the time about having a big family. They’ve always been on the same page about that, and becoming parents has only made them more sure that this is the path they are meant to walk together."
Hailey Bieber Experienced Childbirth Complications
When it comes to trying for another baby, however, the source alleged a "big issue" involves how Hailey suffered a "postpartum hemorrhage" after giving birth to Jack.
"It won’t necessarily happen again, but there is a higher risk, which is scary and may mean that she and Justin opt to use a surrogate," the insider claimed. "It will be a matter of what her doctors advise her to do, but either way, she and Justin 100 percent want more kids, and soon!"
- New Parents Justin and Hailey Bieber 'Discussed Having More Kids' But Are 'Happy' With Their Family-of-Three for Now: Source
- Hailey Bieber Says 'Postpartum Period Is the Most Sensitive Time' as She Debunks Justin Split Rumors
- Hailey Bieber Admits She 'Wants Kids So Bad' but 'Gets Scared': 'I Literally Cry About This All the Time'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Justin and Hailey Bieber Receive Endless Hate
During a time that should be focused on Hailey and Justin raising their first child together, the A-list couple has received an abundance of hate amid swirling rumors of marital issues between the two.
As Justin faces backlash for uploading photos of himself seemingly smoking weed and critics continue to doubt the strength of his and Hailey's relationship, the mom-of-one reportedly disagrees with the things being said online.
"Hailey insists that all the gossip and judgements about their marriage being in trouble is way off the mark. Sure, they have their struggles and disagreements, but what couple doesn’t?" the confidant mentioned. "Hailey says Justin has never been more loving and adoring of her since she had Jack, and it’s true. He says all the time what a miracle maker she is."
Hailey Bieber Responds to Critics
The 28-year-old responded to hate on several different occasions.
Just last month, Hailey told Vogue during a cover story interview, "it's not real," when addressing rumors written about her online.
"And that’s the thing: I have a real life. My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends and I have people that know me and love me and I love them," she shared.
Hailey further expressed: "Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult. And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, They’re getting divorced and They’re this and They’re not happy: It is such a mindf---. I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live."