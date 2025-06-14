Justin and Hailey Bieber 'Talk All the Time About Having a Big Family' Amid Rumored Martial Issues

While the model's delivery of her almost 10-month-old was unnerving due to some health complications, Hailey is still determined to expand her and Justin's bunch.

"Hailey had a pretty traumatic birth experience, but that hasn’t stopped her from wanting more kids. She absolutely adores being a mom," a source recently claimed of the Rhode Skin founder — who sold her company to e.l.f. Beauty in a $1 billion deal last month.

The insider continued: "She and Justin talk all the time about having a big family. They’ve always been on the same page about that, and becoming parents has only made them more sure that this is the path they are meant to walk together."