Justin Bieber Gets Real About His 'Extremely Selfish' Nature After Revealing Marriage Struggles With Wife Hailey
Justin Bieber opened up about his flaws in a reflective social media post on X.
"Thanking Jesus for his patience with me this morning," he shared Tuesday, July 29. "I can be extremely selfish and impatient yet Jesus always has his arms open toward me."
The 31-year-old singer accompanied his heartfelt message with a series of photos showcasing him enjoying nature. In one image, he descends a tree-lined path towards a serene body of water, sporting a casual T-shirt, shorts, hot pink sunglasses and hiking boots.
His candid admission comes just two weeks after the pop star revealed marriage struggles with his wife, Hailey, through his new album, Swag.
"This is the Justin Bieber I stan," a supportive fan commented.
Others chimed in with encouragement, saying, "Stop being so hard on yourself, you're literally a human, sir!!"
Another admirer expressed excitement about his latest album, stating, "We love you, thank you for everything, and thank you for Swag! We, the fans, are super happy and excited about this album — it gets better with each listen!"
In "Walking Away," Justin sings about their challenges: "Girl, we better stop before we say some s— / We've been testing our patience / I think we better off if we just take a break / And remember what grace is."
A report, citing a source, previously said Justin "doesn't particularly handle [fame] well."
"Imagine being 14 and famous and people either love you for no reason just because you're who you are, or they hate you? There's not a lot of in between," the insider told Page Six.
Justin and Hailey's relationship hardships were highly-publicized the past few years. In fact, just last month, Justin shared an Instagram caption that sparked controversy before he deleted it. In the post, he mentioned a past argument where he told Hailey she would "never be on the cover of Vogue."
He admitted the comment was "so mean" and said he felt he had to "get even" with his wife. He added that as he's grown older, he's learned that "getting even" doesn't help.
The post drew heavy criticism online, with many calling Justin "disrespectful" and "hurtful" for making Hailey's achievement about himself. Some fans defended him, saying he was just being honest about real relationship struggles. After the backlash, Justin deleted the caption and replaced it with emojis.
Fortunately, Justin seems to have Hailey's unwavering support as they navigate their relationship challenges.
The couple was spotted in a passionate embrace at a recent release party for Swag in Los Angeles, sharing the moment on their social media accounts with beaming smiles.