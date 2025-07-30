or
Article continues below advertisement
Justin Bieber Gets Real About His 'Extremely Selfish' Nature After Revealing Marriage Struggles With Wife Hailey

Composite Photo of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Source: @lilbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber admitted he can be 'extremely selfish and impatient' in a heartfelt post.

Profile Image

July 30 2025, Published 7:49 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber opened up about his flaws in a reflective social media post on X.

"Thanking Jesus for his patience with me this morning," he shared Tuesday, July 29. "I can be extremely selfish and impatient yet Jesus always has his arms open toward me."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Justin Bieber
Source: @lilbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber admitted he can be 'extremely selfish and impatient.'

Article continues below advertisement

The 31-year-old singer accompanied his heartfelt message with a series of photos showcasing him enjoying nature. In one image, he descends a tree-lined path towards a serene body of water, sporting a casual T-shirt, shorts, hot pink sunglasses and hiking boots.

His candid admission comes just two weeks after the pop star revealed marriage struggles with his wife, Hailey, through his new album, Swag.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @justinbieber/X

Justin Bieber expressed gratitude on X.

Article continues below advertisement

"This is the Justin Bieber I stan," a supportive fan commented.

Others chimed in with encouragement, saying, "Stop being so hard on yourself, you're literally a human, sir!!"

Another admirer expressed excitement about his latest album, stating, "We love you, thank you for everything, and thank you for Swag! We, the fans, are super happy and excited about this album — it gets better with each listen!"

In "Walking Away," Justin sings about their challenges: "Girl, we better stop before we say some s— / We've been testing our patience / I think we better off if we just take a break / And remember what grace is."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Source: @lilbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber had some issues in the past.

MORE ON:
Justin Bieber

Article continues below advertisement

A report, citing a source, previously said Justin "doesn't particularly handle [fame] well."

"Imagine being 14 and famous and people either love you for no reason just because you're who you are, or they hate you? There's not a lot of in between," the insider told Page Six.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Source: @lilbieber/Instagram

Fans shared support just weeks after Justin Bieber opened up about his marriage struggles.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin and Hailey's relationship hardships were highly-publicized the past few years. In fact, just last month, Justin shared an Instagram caption that sparked controversy before he deleted it. In the post, he mentioned a past argument where he told Hailey she would "never be on the cover of Vogue."

He admitted the comment was "so mean" and said he felt he had to "get even" with his wife. He added that as he's grown older, he's learned that "getting even" doesn't help.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Source: @lilbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber's new album, 'Swag,' hinted at ongoing challenges with Hailey.

The post drew heavy criticism online, with many calling Justin "disrespectful" and "hurtful" for making Hailey's achievement about himself. Some fans defended him, saying he was just being honest about real relationship struggles. After the backlash, Justin deleted the caption and replaced it with emojis.

Fortunately, Justin seems to have Hailey's unwavering support as they navigate their relationship challenges.

The couple was spotted in a passionate embrace at a recent release party for Swag in Los Angeles, sharing the moment on their social media accounts with beaming smiles.

