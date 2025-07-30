Justin Bieber Gets Real About His 'Extremely Selfish' Nature After Revealing Marriage Struggles With Wife Hailey

"This is the Justin Bieber I stan," a supportive fan commented.

Others chimed in with encouragement, saying, "Stop being so hard on yourself, you're literally a human, sir!!"

Another admirer expressed excitement about his latest album, stating, "We love you, thank you for everything, and thank you for Swag! We, the fans, are super happy and excited about this album — it gets better with each listen!"

In "Walking Away," Justin sings about their challenges: "Girl, we better stop before we say some s— / We've been testing our patience / I think we better off if we just take a break / And remember what grace is."