NEWS Justin Bieber Strips Down to Tighty-Whities and Combat Boots in Risqué Photos Source: Mega; @lilbieber/Instagram Justin Bieber left fans buzzing after posing in tighty-whities and combat boots on Instagram. OK! Staff Aug. 11 2025, Updated 11:12 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber is turning heads once again. The "DAISIES" singer flaunted his physique in a recent Instagram post, wearing nothing but tighty-whities and combat boots, leaving fans buzzing. Bieber, 31, posed in the revealing outfit while wandering through a field, showcasing his numerous tattoos and a confident demeanor. He displayed his playful side by groping himself, igniting a frenzy among admirers on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber) Source: @lilbieber/Instagram Justin Bieber wore nothing but combat boots and briefs in his instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

In a carousel of images, the pop star relaxed in a body of water atop a colorful pool float, adding a refreshing vibe to his cheeky post. While Bieber chose not to include a caption, his followers filled the comments section with playful remarks. "We all know everyone zoomed in on the first pic, don’t lie," one fan quipped, while another chimed in with, "Hailey [Bieber] come get your husband." One person asked, "It’s not clocking to you that you need clothes on?"

Article continues below advertisement

Discovered at age 13, Justin’s early image as a clean-cut "boy next door" with floppy hair and a charming smile propelled him to global stardom, but as he transitioned into adulthood, his music and his public image began to shift. Many believed Justin’s rise to stardom impacted his health — the pressure to maintain a perfect public image while navigating his own personal growth resulted in what he has described as a "dark season" of his life. Justin has been open about how this stress contributed to drug use and strained relationships in an Instagram post dated 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Justin Bieber/YouTube; @lilbieber/Instagram Fans flooded his Instagram comments with playful reactions.

Article continues below advertisement

"By 20, I made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world," he said. He added: "I started doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and abused all of my relationships." He further explained that he "became resentful, disrespectful to women and angry."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lilbieber/Instagram The pop star’s provocative post comes amid recent speculation about his lifestyle.

Article continues below advertisement

In the past few months, in fact, Justin faced scrutiny after being spotted engaging in recreational drug use, prompting many to worry for his well-being. In June, he appeared under the influence during a FaceTime call to his friend Lil Wayne. As reported by OK! Justin's eyes seemed heavy while he waited for the rapper to connect on the call. In one photo he posted on his Instagram Story, his pupils also appeared to be rolling at the back of his head.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lilbieber/Instagram Justin Bieber previously opened up about drug use.

Article continues below advertisement

Just last month, Justin shared a thought-provoking message about his desire not to live life as a "clean man." He reposted a video featuring the late rapper DMX conversing with life coach Iyanla Vanzant, where DMX asserted he was content with his relationship with God, even if it meant not living entirely sober.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lilbieber/Instagram Justin Bieber's rep previously that he was using drug rumors.