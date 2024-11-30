Hailey Bieber Shares Rare Glimpse of Baby Jack Alongside Husband Justin During Cozy Fall Stroll: Photo
Hailey Bieber is a fall girl!
On Friday, November 29, the mother-of-one — who shares newborn son Jack with husband Justin Bieber — showed a glimpse of the youngster on an autumn stroll with the “Sorry” singer.
In the selfie from the family-of-three’s walk, the Rhode Skin founder, 28, wore a fur coat, hat and sunglasses as Jack was strapped onto her chest. Meanwhile, Justin, 30, donned a gray camo fur hoodie and matching puffer coat as he leaned into his wife.
“November, aka the best month of the year,” the model penned alongside the post, which also included other stills from Hailey’s November.
The upload included a few mirror snaps, where the star showed off her perfect outfits. Others displayed highlights from the month, such as a picture of a dirty martini — likely from Hailey's martini-themed 28th birthday party — and a photo of glazed cinnamon buns.
In the comments section, fans gushed over the brunette beauty’s upload.
“That little human being right there between you,” one person penned about Jack — who was born in August — while another added, “The most beautiful family in the world, I love you so much!!!”
A third user raved: “The prettiest November girl I ever did see 🤎,” as a fourth stated, “@haileybieber, you’ve really outdone yourself this time! Even after the baby. You’re such a role model to me and other young ppl!”
As OK! previously reported, the sweet post came after Hailey got feisty on Billboard’s social media page.
On November 20, Hailey expressed her anger toward the publication for ranking her hubby lower than she thought he deserved on their list of the greatest pop stars of the 21st century.
Under Billboard’s upload declaring Justin as No. 8, Hailey commented, “Billboard is a f------ joke as per usual!”
In response to the moment, users on X, formerly known as Twitter, bashed Hailey for her overblown reaction.
“Exactly. he shouldn't even be on the list, they are a joke,” someone said, while another echoed, “No, she’s right, he should actually be lower…”
A third shared, “She’s allowed to have an opinion, even if it’s wrong,” as a fourth noted, “She needs to shut up. Justin Bieber had a good run in the early 2010s till 2017, then he went downhill.”
Despite the backlash, the couple seems to bush off the haters as they frequently share happy moments from their lives since welcoming Jack on social media.