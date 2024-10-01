Hailey Bieber Gives Glimpse Inside Her New Mom Life 1 Month After Welcoming Son Jack With Husband Justin: Photos
Hailey Bieber is not just a regular mom, she's a cool mom.
On Tuesday, October 1, the model uploaded a post to social media for the first time since she and her husband, Justin Bieber, welcomed their son, Jack Blues, in August. Prior to her latest carousel of images, she had only been sharing content via her Instagram Story.
"It’s October and I’m someone’s Mom. 🎃," Hailey captioned the post, which featured several selfies of the brunette beauty and showed off some new accessories she and her husband have obtained in the month or so since the Rhode Skin founder gave birth to her and Justin's first child.
One shiny new piece of jewelry Hailey debuted in the upload was a blinged-out charm necklace of Jack's initials: JBB.
The socialite layered the stunning chain beneath her much-larger bubble letter "B" necklace she wears on the daily. The new jewelry is the latest addition to Hailey's stylish accessories, as she previously showed off a diamond "Mom" ring shortly after giving birth to her baby boy.
Meanwhile, Justin sported a black baseball cap with his son's name "Jack Blues" engraved in blue across the back.
- 'Absolute Goddess': Hailey Bieber Praised for Showing Off Her Curves in Stunning Vacation Photos
- Justin and Hailey Bieber Share a 'Cute' Smooch During Romantic Date Night: Photos
- Hailey Bieber Calls Pregnancy Speculation 'Disheartening,' Admits Fans Will 'Be the Last to Know' When She Actually Is Expecting
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Of course, fans gushed over the doting mama in the comments section of her post, though many begged her to post pictures of Jack, as the world has only seen a glimpse of his little foot in an upload shared by Justin announcing their son had been born more than one month ago.
"Jack Blues Bieber is d--- lucky ❤️," one supporter declared, as another asked: "How could she have looked even more beautiful after giving birth?"
"Me anxiously passing the carousel hoping that the baby will be in the pictures 😢," a third person quipped, while a fourth wrote, "where is baby Bieber? no pictures of little feet or little hands 😭."
It's assumed Hailey and Justin will keep photos of their son private for as long as they desire. If she takes a page out of her close friend Kylie Jenner's book, fans might have to wait quite a while, as the reality star didn't reveal her and ex Travis Scott's son Aire's face to the public until less than two weeks before his first birthday in February 2023, when she also confirmed his name.
Hailey previously emphasized why privacy is so important to her and the "Sorry" singer.
In an interview published one month before Jack's birth, the stunning celebrity explained the reasoning behind her decision to keep her pregnancy a secret for more than half of her time spent carrying the baby.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time," Hailey said in July, roughly two months after she and Justin announced they were expecting. "I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff."
"I probably could have hid it until the end," she admitted. "But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."