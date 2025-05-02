Justin Theroux Admits He's Still 'Young' in His Marriage Nearly 2 Months After Tying the Knot With Nicole Brydon Bloom
Justin Theroux and his wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom, are thriving as newlyweds.
In an interview on Thursday, May 1, the American Psycho actor, 53, reflected on what the first month and a half together has been like.
"We're still young in our marriage," he told E! News. "It’s only been just over a month, so we’re just enjoying it."
Theroux joked about how he is struggling with spoilers of his wife's new Hulu show, Paradise.
"She's about to start Season 2, so it’s a big question of whether I want her to ruin it," he said. "But yet, she wants to talk about her day at work, so I’m just saying, like, just ruin those parts for me and I’ll obviously see all the other stuff."
The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding at Hotel Esencia in Xpu Há, Mexico in March. They decided on the venue after spending time there in February 2024 and falling "in love" with the scenery.
"The first time I set foot on their jungle paths that led straight out to the perfectly blue ocean, I knew I was somewhere wonderfully unique, secluded, and peaceful, so when choosing our wedding location, it seemed like the obvious place to celebrate," Bloom, 31, told Vogue at the time. "We wanted our friends and family to have a taste of our dream weekend in the Mayan Riviera paradise."
The bride cycled through an elegant wardrobe over the weekend that included a pink slip dress from Victoria Beckham, a tulle set from Danielle Frankel and an angelic white gown with an embellished skirt from Beckham's brand as well.
"I have always adored Victoria’s style, and her vision was exactly what I was hoping for, so when she so generously offered to make my dress, I was so grateful and overjoyed," Bloom expressed. "The dress was perfect — elegant and timeless while also youthful and just a little s---."
Theroux opted for a classic Ralph Lauren suit to complement his woman's sleek design.
"I wanted to wear exactly the look that Ralph wears," he said. "His signature cream jacket, single button, white shirt, black bow tie, and black tuxedo pants. It was impeccable, but also infuriating because he wears that look better than anyone else can, certainly better than I do. I was very close to stripping my hair to silver in an effort to look as foxy as him. But there can be only one Ralph."
Outfits aside, it was a dream weekend for Bloom and Theroux, who was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2015 to 2018.
"I kept saying I felt so at peace and so loved all weekend..." the 1BR star gushed. "I was overwhelmed with gratitude, love, and joy. To see so many faces smiling back at me from so many different walks of life and generations felt incredibly grounding and magical. Looking into Justin’s kind, hazel eyes during the ceremony made me feel very safe and loved."