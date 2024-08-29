Jennifer Aniston's Ex Justin Theroux, 53, Engaged to Actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, 30, After Around 1.5 Years of Dating

The stars were first linked in February 2023 and made their red carpet debut together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in March 2024.

As OK! reported, Theroux — who was previously married to Jennifer Aniston — fell head over heels when he first met his future bride.

"Justin’s dated here and there, but Nicole is the first girl he’s taking leaps and bounds to impress," a source noted after the couple was seen dining with her family in September 2023. "Nicole’s parents like Justin. He made them laugh. He treated them to a fantastic evening."