or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Justin Theroux
OK LogoCOUPLES

Jennifer Aniston's Ex Justin Theroux, 53, Engaged to Actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, 30, After Around 1.5 Years of Dating

Photo of Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 29 2024, Updated 2:06 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Justin Theroux will be taking another trip down the aisle!

On Thursday, August 29, reports confirmed the actor is engaged to his girlfriend of less than two years, Nicole Brydon Bloom.

Article continues below advertisement

The Leftovers alum, 53, recently got down on one knee while in Italy, where the pair is currently visiting for the Venice Film Festival. On Wednesday, August 28, the two both dressed to the nines for the premiere of Theroux's flick Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.

The brunette beauty was wearing a ring to the event.

justin theroux engaged actress nicole brydon bloom
Source: mega

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom are engaged, multiple sources confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement

The stars were first linked in February 2023 and made their red carpet debut together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in March 2024.

As OK! reported, Theroux — who was previously married to Jennifer Aniston — fell head over heels when he first met his future bride.

"Justin’s dated here and there, but Nicole is the first girl he’s taking leaps and bounds to impress," a source noted after the couple was seen dining with her family in September 2023. "Nicole’s parents like Justin. He made them laugh. He treated them to a fantastic evening."

Article continues below advertisement
justin theroux engaged actress nicole brydon bloom
Source: mega

The couple first sparked dating rumors in early 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Though some people raised eyebrows over their age gap, the source said her loved ones didn't mind since Bloom "genuinely seems to be happy with Justin."

This will be the Mulholland Drive star's second marriage. His first notable public romance was with stylist Heidi Bivens, whom he never married but was with from 1997 to 2011.

Article continues below advertisement
justin theroux engaged
Source: mega

This will be Theroux's second marriage.

MORE ON:
Justin Theroux
Article continues below advertisement

Later that same year, he hit it off with the Friends fan-favorite, 55, and the two became engaged in 2012.

The stars married in 2015, but in February 2018, it was revealed they had separated at the end of the previous year.

When asked about their relationship in 2016, Aniston told a magazine, "We felt married for so long. Married life is so normal and fun and not much different."

Article continues below advertisement
justin theroux engaged actress nicole brydon bloom
Source: mega

The actor's romance with Jennifer Aniston first began in 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Despite their split, the two remained amicable and sometimes see each other since they have mutual friends.

In fact, in 2022, the exes were spotted at a dinner in Brooklyn alongside their pals Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman and Howard Stern.

Article continues below advertisement

Since Aniston and Theroux's split, she hasn't sparked any dating rumors with a public figure. However, an insider claimed the gorgeous Golden Globe winner is open to getting married again.

People reported on the engagement.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.