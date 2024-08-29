Jennifer Aniston's Ex Justin Theroux, 53, Engaged to Actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, 30, After Around 1.5 Years of Dating
Justin Theroux will be taking another trip down the aisle!
On Thursday, August 29, reports confirmed the actor is engaged to his girlfriend of less than two years, Nicole Brydon Bloom.
The Leftovers alum, 53, recently got down on one knee while in Italy, where the pair is currently visiting for the Venice Film Festival. On Wednesday, August 28, the two both dressed to the nines for the premiere of Theroux's flick Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.
The brunette beauty was wearing a ring to the event.
The stars were first linked in February 2023 and made their red carpet debut together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in March 2024.
As OK! reported, Theroux — who was previously married to Jennifer Aniston — fell head over heels when he first met his future bride.
"Justin’s dated here and there, but Nicole is the first girl he’s taking leaps and bounds to impress," a source noted after the couple was seen dining with her family in September 2023. "Nicole’s parents like Justin. He made them laugh. He treated them to a fantastic evening."
Though some people raised eyebrows over their age gap, the source said her loved ones didn't mind since Bloom "genuinely seems to be happy with Justin."
This will be the Mulholland Drive star's second marriage. His first notable public romance was with stylist Heidi Bivens, whom he never married but was with from 1997 to 2011.
Later that same year, he hit it off with the Friends fan-favorite, 55, and the two became engaged in 2012.
The stars married in 2015, but in February 2018, it was revealed they had separated at the end of the previous year.
When asked about their relationship in 2016, Aniston told a magazine, "We felt married for so long. Married life is so normal and fun and not much different."
Despite their split, the two remained amicable and sometimes see each other since they have mutual friends.
In fact, in 2022, the exes were spotted at a dinner in Brooklyn alongside their pals Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman and Howard Stern.
Since Aniston and Theroux's split, she hasn't sparked any dating rumors with a public figure. However, an insider claimed the gorgeous Golden Globe winner is open to getting married again.
