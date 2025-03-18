or
Jennifer Aniston Blindsided by Ex Justin Theroux's Wedding After Finding Out Through the News: 'It Took Her by Surprise'

Photo of Justin Theroux; picture of Jennifer Aniston.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were married from 2015-2018.

By:

March 18 2025, Published 12:07 p.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston might have discovered her ex-husband had remarried through the media — but she's still happy for him!

The Friends actress reportedly felt blindsided by news her former spouse Justin Theroux tied the knot with wife Nicole Brydon Bloom during a star-studded wedding in Mexico last weekend, as the exes are believed to have remained good pals after their divorce in 2018.

Source: MEGA

Justin Theroux recently married wife Nicole Brydon Bloom.

While she wasn't told ahead of time, "Jennifer was one of the first ones to congratulate Justin on getting married," a source spilled to a news publication.

"Yes, it took her by surprise but they have maintained a close friendship, and she is happy for him that he has found true love," the insider added, admitting The Leftovers actor's newest nuptials brought up old memories of Aniston's time married to the famed screenwriter.

Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston reportedly found out about Justin Theroux's wedding through the news.

The confidante confessed: "She cannot help be somewhat reminiscent of what they had together, but she knows what a good man he is, and she thinks that his new wife is wonderful. This gives Jennifer hope that her Prince Charming is out there."

Still, there's no negative narrative to be had, as Aniston has moved on from Theroux and is said to feel a newfound independence in her single lifestyle.

Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are believed to have remained good friends after their split.

Jennifer Aniston

"Nobody should feel bad for Jen, she's fine," a second source claimed of Aniston, 56 — who was also married to Brad Pitt from 2000-2005. "She's loved and lost like the rest of us, but her life is still pretty good. If she ends up with anyone down the line, that would be beautiful."

"So whether it is Brad or Justin, she had her chance with them and loved it while it was great, now she is on a different path as they are in their lives. She only feels joy for her exes' successes," the insider explained. "She's old enough to not cry over spilled milk. If anything is on her mind about Justin it would be, let Justin be happy."

News of Aniston feeling blindsided by Theroux's wedding comes after a conflicting source told In Touch Weekly in September 2024 that the Murder Mystery actress would be invited to the Mulholland Drive star and Bloom's big day, as the exes were "rewriting the rules of post-divorce relationships, Hollywood-style."

However, the wedding may have come sooner than expected, as Theroux, 53, only proposed to the Paradise actress in August of last year.

Source: MEGA

Prior to the wedding, there were reports Jennifer Aniston was going to be invited.

The newlyweds met back in 2022 at a private party hosted by their mutual friend and actor Louisa Jacobson at The Nines — a boujee bar in Lower Manhattan.

Theroux and Bloom, 30, were introduced at the bash, and the rest was history!

Daily Mail spoke to a source about Aniston's alleged reaction to Theroux's wedding.

