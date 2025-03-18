Jennifer Aniston Blindsided by Ex Justin Theroux's Wedding After Finding Out Through the News: 'It Took Her by Surprise'

"Nobody should feel bad for Jen, she's fine," a second source claimed of Aniston, 56 — who was also married to Brad Pitt from 2000-2005. "She's loved and lost like the rest of us, but her life is still pretty good. If she ends up with anyone down the line, that would be beautiful."

"So whether it is Brad or Justin, she had her chance with them and loved it while it was great, now she is on a different path as they are in their lives. She only feels joy for her exes' successes," the insider explained. "She's old enough to not cry over spilled milk. If anything is on her mind about Justin it would be, let Justin be happy."