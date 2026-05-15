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Justin Theroux's 'Unrecognizable' Look in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Stuns Audiences

split photo of Justin Theroux
Source: MEGA

Justin Theroux shocked fans with his unrecognizable transformation in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.'

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May 15 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Justin Theroux has viewers talking with his unexpected transformation in The Devil Wears Prada 2. His character, tech billionaire Benji Barnes, has fans struggling to recognize him as he delivers outrageous lines and embodies a comically grotesque villain.

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image of Justin Theroux surprised moviegoers with his dramatic transformation in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.'
Source: MEGA

Justin Theroux surprised moviegoers with his dramatic transformation in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.'

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The film features Theroux alongside returning stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. He appears midway through the movie, portraying Blunt’s character Emily’s new boyfriend. With an exaggerated orange tan and tactless remarks about artificial intelligence replacing jobs, Theroux’s performance is memorable.

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image of Fans struggled to recognize the actor because of his exaggerated orange tan, unusual hairstyle, and over-the-top comedic performance.
Source: MEGA

Fans struggled to recognize the actor because of his exaggerated orange tan, unusual hairstyle, and over-the-top comedic performance.

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Fans took to social media to express their surprise.

One viewer tweeted, “Justin Theroux is unrecognizable in Devil Wears Prada 2. Saw his name in the opening credits and I spent the entire time waiting for him to show up.”

Another remarked, “That’s Justin Theroux??”

Several others noted it took them multiple scenes to identify him.

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image of Justin Theroux appears alongside returning stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt.
Source: MEGA

Justin Theroux appears alongside returning stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt.

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At the film’s premiere, Theroux discussed his character’s absurdity.

“The most fun thing about playing him was how silly he was,” he shared with People.

His character’s ridiculous outfits and a hair situation that seems to be losing its battle with baldness provided endless entertainment for the actor.

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image of Social media quickly filled with reactions from viewers who admitted they did not realize Justin Theroux was in the movie until several scenes into his performance.
Source: MEGA

Social media quickly filled with reactions from viewers who admitted they did not realize Justin Theroux was in the movie until several scenes into his performance.

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In addition to his film role, Theroux has recently attracted attention for his changing appearance. At the premiere of his Amazon Prime series Fallout, fans noticed a fuller face, prompting speculation.

“Did he do something to his face? Looks different,” one comment read on social media.

Theroux, 54, attended the premiere events with his new wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom, 32. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in April, adding to the joy in Theroux's life.

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