Justin Theroux's 'Unrecognizable' Look in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Stuns Audiences
May 15 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Justin Theroux has viewers talking with his unexpected transformation in The Devil Wears Prada 2. His character, tech billionaire Benji Barnes, has fans struggling to recognize him as he delivers outrageous lines and embodies a comically grotesque villain.
The film features Theroux alongside returning stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. He appears midway through the movie, portraying Blunt’s character Emily’s new boyfriend. With an exaggerated orange tan and tactless remarks about artificial intelligence replacing jobs, Theroux’s performance is memorable.
Fans took to social media to express their surprise.
One viewer tweeted, “Justin Theroux is unrecognizable in Devil Wears Prada 2. Saw his name in the opening credits and I spent the entire time waiting for him to show up.”
Another remarked, “That’s Justin Theroux??”
Several others noted it took them multiple scenes to identify him.
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At the film’s premiere, Theroux discussed his character’s absurdity.
“The most fun thing about playing him was how silly he was,” he shared with People.
His character’s ridiculous outfits and a hair situation that seems to be losing its battle with baldness provided endless entertainment for the actor.
In addition to his film role, Theroux has recently attracted attention for his changing appearance. At the premiere of his Amazon Prime series Fallout, fans noticed a fuller face, prompting speculation.
“Did he do something to his face? Looks different,” one comment read on social media.
Theroux, 54, attended the premiere events with his new wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom, 32. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in April, adding to the joy in Theroux's life.