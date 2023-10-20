OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Justin Timberlake
OK LogoNEWS

Justin Timberlake Slept With '6 or 7 Girls' in the Weeks After Britney Spears Split

justin timberlake britney spears slept six seven girls
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 20 2023, Published 9:25 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Was Justin Timberlake the "Womanizer" in Britney Spears' life?

According to the Princess of Pop, the *NSYNC frontman slept with "six or seven girls" in the weeks after the famous couple "officially" split in 2002.

Article continues below advertisement
justin timberlake britney spears slept six seven girls
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears claimed Justin Timberlake slept with '6 or 7' women in the weeks after their split.

In her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears said she was still heartbroken about their breakup when Timberlake went on his frenzy, according to an excerpt obtained by a news publication ahead of the book's release on Tuesday, October 24.

"He was a girl’s dream. I was in love with him," the "Circus" singer, 41, expressed of Timberlake, 42.

Article continues below advertisement

In an effort to move on from the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" vocalist, however, Spears was set up with actor Colin Farrell, whom she proceeded to have a two-week fling with.

While she had fun with Farrell, Spears found herself still not over Timberlake due to the depth of their relationship and the attachment she had to him.

justin timberlake britney spears slept six seven girls
Source: MEGA

The dynamic duo dated from 1999-2002.

Article continues below advertisement

Spears and Timberlake ultimately split after reports surfaced that the "Gimme More" hitmaker had been unfaithful — which she confessed to for the very first time in her tell-all memoir.

The pop sensation admitted to dancing and making out with dancer and choreographer Wade Robson inside of a Spanish bar while she was still dating Timberlake.

Despite Spears' actions, she and Timberlake "agreed to move past" things since she was "loyal to Justin" and "only had eyes for him" aside from the one moment of intimacy with Robson.

While Spears had always been the one accused of cheating, the "Toxic" singer only now called out Timberlake for doing the same with another female celebrity.

Article continues below advertisement
justin timberlake britney spears slept six seven girls
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears confessed to cheating on Justin Timberlake with Wade Robson.

MORE ON:
Justin Timberlake

She decided not to name-drop the woman, as she now has a family and Spears didn't want to cause unnecessary drama in her life more than 20 years later.

Aside from alleged acts of infidelity on both sides, Timberlake and Spears dealt with a more sensitive hardship during their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

In the bombshell memoir, Spears revealed she had an abortion after getting pregnant with Timberlake's child.

"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated," Spears explained.

Article continues below advertisement
justin timberlake britney spears slept six seven girls
Source: MEGA

The pop star accused Justin Timberlake of also cheating during their relationship.

"But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," she said of Timberlake's standpoint on the situation.

"I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father," she concluded on the matter.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

While the two never had any children together, Spears went on to have two sons, Jayden James, 17, and Sean Preston, 18, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 45.

Timberlake, on the other hand, shares sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2, with his wife, Jessica Biel, 41.

TIME reported Timberlake sleeping with multiple woman after obtaining an early copy of The Woman in Me.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.