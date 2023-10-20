Justin Timberlake Slept With '6 or 7 Girls' in the Weeks After Britney Spears Split
Was Justin Timberlake the "Womanizer" in Britney Spears' life?
According to the Princess of Pop, the *NSYNC frontman slept with "six or seven girls" in the weeks after the famous couple "officially" split in 2002.
In her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears said she was still heartbroken about their breakup when Timberlake went on his frenzy, according to an excerpt obtained by a news publication ahead of the book's release on Tuesday, October 24.
"He was a girl’s dream. I was in love with him," the "Circus" singer, 41, expressed of Timberlake, 42.
In an effort to move on from the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" vocalist, however, Spears was set up with actor Colin Farrell, whom she proceeded to have a two-week fling with.
While she had fun with Farrell, Spears found herself still not over Timberlake due to the depth of their relationship and the attachment she had to him.
Spears and Timberlake ultimately split after reports surfaced that the "Gimme More" hitmaker had been unfaithful — which she confessed to for the very first time in her tell-all memoir.
The pop sensation admitted to dancing and making out with dancer and choreographer Wade Robson inside of a Spanish bar while she was still dating Timberlake.
Despite Spears' actions, she and Timberlake "agreed to move past" things since she was "loyal to Justin" and "only had eyes for him" aside from the one moment of intimacy with Robson.
While Spears had always been the one accused of cheating, the "Toxic" singer only now called out Timberlake for doing the same with another female celebrity.
She decided not to name-drop the woman, as she now has a family and Spears didn't want to cause unnecessary drama in her life more than 20 years later.
Aside from alleged acts of infidelity on both sides, Timberlake and Spears dealt with a more sensitive hardship during their relationship.
In the bombshell memoir, Spears revealed she had an abortion after getting pregnant with Timberlake's child.
"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated," Spears explained.
"But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," she said of Timberlake's standpoint on the situation.
"I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father," she concluded on the matter.
While the two never had any children together, Spears went on to have two sons, Jayden James, 17, and Sean Preston, 18, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 45.
Timberlake, on the other hand, shares sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2, with his wife, Jessica Biel, 41.
TIME reported Timberlake sleeping with multiple woman after obtaining an early copy of The Woman in Me.