Justin Timberlake 'Trying Not to Concern Himself' With Britney Spears' Memoir After Shocking Abortion Claim
Justin Timberlake is keeping his head down as Britney Spears' memoir continues to grab headlines.
Following the "Toxic" singer's shocking claim in The Woman in Me that she had an abortion after conceiving a baby with the "Cry Me a River" artist during their early 2000's romance, insiders close to Timberlake say he's keeping his focus on his family.
"Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney's memoir," a source said of the Friends With Benefits star staying close to his wife, Jessica Biel, and their sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3.
"In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past," the insider continued.
In a newly released excerpt from the highly anticipated tell-all — which will be released on October 24 — Spears recalled the moment she told Timberlake that she was pregnant. "It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn't a tragedy," she wrote of the dramatic moment in their relationship — which lasted from 1999 until 2002.
"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated," Spears penned about their former romance. "But Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."
"I'm sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don't know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father," the pop sensation added.
Although Timberlake hasn't publicly spoken out about the claim yet, in the months leading up to the books release, a source spilled, "Justin's not going to be happy."
However, the blonde beauty won't be losing any sleep over airing out the dirty laundry of their former teen romance.
"It's not Britney's intention to skewer anyone," an additional insider explained. "She's just going to relay the facts from her perspective."
Entertainment Tonight spoke with sources close to Timberlake.