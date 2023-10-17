Justin Timberlake 'Trying Not to Concern Himself' With Britney Spears' Memoir After Shocking Abortion Claim

"Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney's memoir," a source said of the Friends With Benefits star staying close to his wife, Jessica Biel, and their sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3.

"In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past," the insider continued.