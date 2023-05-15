Justin Timberlake Fearful of What Secrets Britney Spears Could Spill About Him in Her Memoir: 'His Future Is in the Hands of Britney'
What goes around, comes around — and that has Justin Timberlake shaking in his boots.
As OK! previously reported, Britney Spears' upcoming memoir hit delays due to legal threats and push backs from a few celebrities said to be mentioned in the bombshell book.
Now, Radar claims one of the famous faces in question is likely the pop singer's teen ex, Justin Timberlake, 42.
"Justin's future is literally in the hands of Britney," spilled the source. "She knows everything."
While the Mickey Mouse Club alums haven't spoken too much on their relationship — which spanned from 1999 to 2002 — the former boy band member came under fire when a Spears-centric documentary pointed out how the narrative JT spun back then was unfair and somewhat misogynistic.
"Justin is apologetic and trying to get hold of the manuscript before anyone else does," the source added of his worries. "He has a PR war room set up, but they can't do anything until they read what she has to say."
As OK! shared, the mom-of-two, 41, allegedly signed a $15 million paycheck to produce the book, though no release date is in sight at the moment. However, she isn't letting the pressure and scrutiny scare her off from going through with the sure-to-be shocking tome, which will reportedly touch on her past, conservatorship, secret flings and more.
"Britney wants this to be her moment she talks to the world, to tell her side of the story and set the record straight," a separate source shared with The Sun. "There’s a fair amount of throwing people under the bus, talking about past relationships, some of whom will be revealed for the first time ever."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Britney lived her life in the public eye but there are relationships and people she had encounters with who she managed to keep under the radar, including some massive film star names and people from the music world," the source continued. "She has wanted to go all out with this book and tell her truth, and that’s what has people worried."