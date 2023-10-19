OK Magazine
Britney Spears Reveals Who Took Her Virginity — and It Wasn't Justin Timberlake

By:

Oct. 19 2023, Published 3:09 p.m. ET

Justin Timberlake wasn't the lucky man to take Britney Spears' virginity after all.

In her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, the 41-year-old confessed it was actually her brother Bryan's best friend who deflowered her when she was a freshman in high school.

Britney Spears said she lost her virginity to her brother's best friend.

Spears said the unnamed man she "lost her virginity to" was a 17-year-old, though she didn't detail his identity any further.

The new revelation comes 20 years after the Princess of Pop claimed she had only been with "one person my whole life," while referring to her ex-boyfriend Timberlake in a 2003 interview with W Magazine.

Many fans thought Justin Timberlake was the first person the pop star slept with.

"It was two years into my relationship with Justin. And I thought he was The One. But I was wrong. I didn’t think he was gonna go on Barbara Walters and sell me out," Spears said at the time regarding what the world thought was losing her virginity to Timberlake, subtly shading the "Mirrors" singer's interview with Walters on 20/20 earlier that year.

The late TV news anchor had asked Timberlake if Spears "kept her promise to wait until marriage," though the *NSYNC frontman couldn't help but burst out laughing, seemingly confirming the two had been intimate.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dated from 1999-2002.

Timberlake and Spears dated from 1999-2002 and inevitably parted ways after rumors spread that the "Toxic" singer had been unfaithful.

"The most painful thing I’ve ever experienced was that breakup," Spears expressed during the 2003 interview. "We were together so long, and I had this vision. You think you’re going to spend the rest of your life together. Where I come from, the woman is the homemaker, and that’s how I was brought up — you cook for your kids. But now I realize I need my single time. You have to do your own thing."

The couple split after reports surfaced accusing Britney Spears of cheating.

More than two decades later, Spears has finally come clean in her memoir about cheating on Timberlake, admitting she danced and made out with dancer and choreographer Wade Robson inside of a Spanish bar while she was still dating the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" vocalist, as OK! previously reported.

In the tell-all transcript, however, Spears also accused Timberlake of cheating on her with another celebrity woman, a secret she sat quiet on for years while her name was dragged through the mud because of her infidelity.

And while Timberlake might not have been the first person Spears slept with, they definitely did the deed, as an excerpt from her memoir shockingly revealed she had an abortion after becoming pregnant with the Friends With Benefits actor's child.

"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” she penned in the released excerpt.

"But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," Spears noted, concluding, "I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."

