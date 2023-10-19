Britney Spears Reveals Who Took Her Virginity — and It Wasn't Justin Timberlake

And while Timberlake might not have been the first person Spears slept with, they definitely did the deed, as an excerpt from her memoir shockingly revealed she had an abortion after becoming pregnant with the Friends With Benefits actor's child.

"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” she penned in the released excerpt.

"But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," Spears noted, concluding, "I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."