Meet Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Adorable Sons: How the Pair Navigate Parenthood
Justin Timberlake has stepped away from his boy-band roots to embrace the joys of parenthood alongside his wife, Jessica Biel. Since their marriage in 2012, the couple has welcomed two beautiful sons and focused on being normal parents amidst the chaos of fame.
Timberlake shared insights into their parenting approach during a 2021 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast. "I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we're not weirdly private," he explained.
"But we're conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible and not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do."
The couple's first son, Silas Timberlake, arrived in April 2015, marking the beginning of their family life. They enjoyed precious moments together before publicly sharing their experiences. "It's an amazing, amazing experience. Incredibly hard — the hardest job in the world, and I've never been more thankful and grateful to my own mother," Jessica noted during an October interview on the Today show.
Their family grew again in summer 2020 with the arrival of Silas' younger brother, Phineas, who certainly keeps his famous parents on their toes. "He's awesome and so cute. Nobody's sleeping. But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful," Justin gushed while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2021.
Jessica shed light on Phineas' birth, stating, "I had, like, a secret COVID baby. It wasn't like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left."
As a devoted father, Justin celebrated Father's Day 2021 by paying tribute to the role models who guided him in parenting. "Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined," he shared via Instagram. "Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams, and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments. Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there!!!"
Jessica opened up in a May interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, revealing that Phineas has developed a bit of sass. "Let me tell you, the new phrase for my 4-year-old is, 'Mom, you have the worst ideas,'" she joked. She then added that Silas shares similar sentiments at his baseball games, even when she offers simple encouragement like "Good job."
"I am so lame to them," she quipped.
While Phineas is still too young to grasp his parents' fame, Silas recognizes his Grammy-winning dad and TV star mom.
"Whenever he [Phineas] hears daddy's song he'll go 'Oh yeah, that's Dad. No big deal, whatever,'" Jessica shared during a 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.
Silas also remains disinterested in his mother's children's programming, like Pete the Cat. "I tried to get him to watch the show, he will not watch. And yet he says, 'Hey mom, hey mom, do one of those voices from the show,'" Jessica explained. "I'm like, 'But you've never seen the show you don't even know.' He's just like 'just do it mom,' so I'll do one of the voices and he'll be like, 'cool mom, cool.'"
Although Justin and Jessica kept their kids mostly out of the limelight, Silas did make a rare public appearance at the U.S. Open in August 2024. In a May interview, Jessica recounted how she prepared her son for the event.
"My son was 9 at the time, and he's a huge tennis fan — that's his sport, that's what he plays. We had this opportunity, and we talked about it. We talked about photographers. You know, 'Are you comfortable with that?'" she revealed.
While Jessica acknowledged that Silas cannot make certain decisions yet, she includes him in discussions about their experiences.
"At this point, we can at least discuss what's his opinion around it. You really want to give your kids every experience. I don't know if it was the right decision, to be honest with you, but he and I had a good time. … It's scary every time. But it's also their life. And so it's this really tricky, tricky thing to figure out, what's appropriate," she noted.