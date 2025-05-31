Meet Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Adorable Sons: How the Pair Navigate Parenthood

Justin Timberlake has stepped away from his boy-band roots to embrace the joys of parenthood alongside his wife, Jessica Biel. Since their marriage in 2012, the couple has welcomed two beautiful sons and focused on being normal parents amidst the chaos of fame.

Timberlake shared insights into their parenting approach during a 2021 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast. "I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we're not weirdly private," he explained.