Justin Timberlake Admits His Kids Phineas and Silas 'Run Our House': 'It's Crazy!'

Timberlake and the actress, 41, typically keep their sons out of the spotlight since they're still so young.

"I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we're not weirdly private, but we're conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible and not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do," he said while talking to Dax Shepard on his podcast, "Armchair Expert."

"We have the same thing where the kids at school with my 5-year-old are like, 'Your dad is Branch from Trolls," he continued, referring to his iconic character in the animated film. "I guess for guys like us the hope is that we just keep instilling in them that we've got really fun jobs but it's not who we are."