Justin Timberlake Admits His Kids Phineas and Silas 'Run Our House': 'It's Crazy!'
Who runs the world? Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's kids, Phineas, 3, and Silas, 8, apparently!
On Thursday, January 25, the singer, 42, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat about his next album and how his kiddos are doing.
"Yeah so four years and different from making albums before, because I would just go in for a block of time and say, 'This is what we made, and this is what it is,'" Timberlake shared of why new music took so long. "And during the pandemic, you know, having our second son, which was unbelievable..."
"Shout out to Phin. We love you bud," Jimmy Fallon chimed in, to which the "Cry Me a River" crooner said: "Oh, he's so cute. They're both so cute."
"They're both so cute. You lucked out," Fallon told his pal. "Yeah, you got a good kid."
"They run our house. It's crazy," Timberlake replied. "It's crazy."
Timberlake and the actress, 41, typically keep their sons out of the spotlight since they're still so young.
"I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we're not weirdly private, but we're conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible and not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do," he said while talking to Dax Shepard on his podcast, "Armchair Expert."
"We have the same thing where the kids at school with my 5-year-old are like, 'Your dad is Branch from Trolls," he continued, referring to his iconic character in the animated film. "I guess for guys like us the hope is that we just keep instilling in them that we've got really fun jobs but it's not who we are."
As OK! previously reported, Timberlake recently he's proud of his new album, which drops in March.
"I think every artist probably says this, but it is my best work," the artist said, noting the record has "moments that are incredibly honest, but also, there's a lot of f-------- fun on this album."
"I was able, on some of the songs, to look back at the past and have a real, not a refracted perspective of what it was because they always say ... you always hear that thing about, well, there's never any truth, there's just everybody's perspective of what happened," Timberlake explained of his process. "But to really look at it and be able to metabolize and verbalize my perspective on it, I don't think I've ever really done that before."