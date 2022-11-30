Jessica Biel Shares 'Best Parenting Advice' She's Ever Received, Admits Being A Working Mom Can Feel 'So Hard'

Though Drew Barrymore and Jessica Biel have probably auditioned for the same role in the past, the former had nothing but lovely things to say about her competition when she stopped by her eponymous talk show on Tuesday, November 29.

The host, 47, insisted she's long adored the 7th Heaven alum, 41, praising her ability to have an "amazing work ethic" while maintaining her "cool" factor alongside hubby Justin Timberlake.