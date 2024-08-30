Quality Time! Jessica Biel Spotted Attending U.S. Open With Oldest Son Silas, 9, as Justin Timberlake Tours Europe: Photos

"I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we’re not weirdly private," he told the actor and podcast host. "But we’re conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible and not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do."

"The hope is that we just keep instilling in them that we got really fun jobs, but it’s not who we are," the "Bye Bye Bye" artist, 43, added. "Hopefully down the road, then that has more weight to it I guess."

