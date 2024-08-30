Quality Time! Jessica Biel Spotted Attending U.S. Open With Oldest Son Silas, 9, as Justin Timberlake Tours Europe: Photos
Mommy and me time!
Jessica Biel was photographed on a special outing with her and Justin Timberlake's eldest son, Silas, 9, as they attended the fourth day of the U.S. Open Tennis Championship.
The mother-son duo was seen making their way into Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, on Thursday, August 29.
The 7th Heaven actress stunned in a cream suit with matching shoes, while the 9-year-old wore a green-and-blue striped shirt and khaki pants.
Earlier this year, Biel explained during an appearance on Kelly Ripa's "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast that she and Timberlake — who also share 4-year-old son Phineas — chose to move out of Los Angeles to raise their children in a place where they could avoid all the flashing cameras.
"We get hammered [by the paparazzi] in the West Coast. That’s why we don’t live there anymore to try and create some normalcy," she shared, noting she wants her children to be able to "make the decision for themselves" about being in the spotlight when they are adults.
"No disrespect to anyone who feels comfortable doing that, that’s just our family choice," she continued. "Maybe it’s a mistake. I don’t know."
The "Mirrors" singer also alluded to something similar when he appeared on a 2021 episode of Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast in 2021.
"I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we’re not weirdly private," he told the actor and podcast host. "But we’re conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible and not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do."
"The hope is that we just keep instilling in them that we got really fun jobs, but it’s not who we are," the "Bye Bye Bye" artist, 43, added. "Hopefully down the road, then that has more weight to it I guess."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
This comes as Timberlake continues his tour through Europe. He is set to hit the stage for his next big performance on Monday, September 2, in Stockholm, Sweden.
Throughout the next week, he will also have other shows in Germany and France.