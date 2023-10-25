Justin Timberlake Is 'Not Happy' About Britney Spears' Memoir — But He Doesn't Plan to Reach Out to Her
While Britney Spears announced that her book has become "the highest selling celebrity memoir" after just one day on shelves, there's at least one person who won't be purchasing the tome: Justin Timberlake.
In The Woman in Me, the blonde beauty detailed the highs and lows of their romance, but many tidbits painted the dad-of-two in a negative light.
"Justin is not at all happy about what has come out in this book," an insider spilled to a news outlet.
While the pop star, 41, is just telling things "from her point of view," the *NSYNC alum, 42, is simply "not OK with it."
Nonetheless, JT "has not reached out to Britney at all about any of this, and he is not going to because there is nothing he can say to her."
Even if the "Señorita" crooner did speak with his ex — whom he dated from 1999 to 2002 — she would likely brush his comments under the rug.
"Doing this book has given Britney life, and she really doesn’t care who is offended by anything in it because it is what happened," the source stated. "She was there and lived through it. No one can say anything. She has got this all out of her and is moving on now."
One of the most surprising confessions about their romance was that the mom-of-two got pregnant but had an abortion.
"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day," she recalled of what went through her head when she found out she was expecting. "This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated."
"But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," Speard continued. "I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."
The pop icon also confessed to cheating on Timberlake, though she insisted he betrayed her as well.
Eventually, the Social Network actor called it quits by sending Spears a text message.
"I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood," she recalled of the aftermath, which left her "devastated."
The "Circus" crooner also noted that due to Timberlake's post-breakup tune "Cry Me a River," she was portrayed as a "harlot who'd broken the heart of America's golden boy."
Daily Mail reported on Timberlake being upset with Spears' memoir.