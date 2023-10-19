Britney Spears 'Was Comatose in Louisiana' After She Was Left 'Devastated' by Justin Timberlake Split

Spears also dropped a big bombshell about her romance with Timberlake: apparently she had to get an abortion when they were together.

“I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” she wrote in an excerpt published by People on Tuesday, October 17.

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she added. “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”