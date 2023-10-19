Britney Spears 'Was Comatose in Louisiana' After She Was Left 'Devastated' by Justin Timberlake Split
Britney Spears is continuing to spill more details about her relationship with Justin Timberlake in her new book, The Woman in Me, which releases on October 24.
In an excerpt from The New York Times, the 41-year-old pop star writes that she was "devastated" and considered quitting the industry after Timberlake, 42, broke up with her via text message in 2022.
“I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood,” she writes, adding that the media portrayed her as a "harlot who'd broken the heart of America's golden boy" after the actor implied she cheated on him in his "Cry Me a River" music video.
As OK! previously reported, the "Toxic" songstress claims Timberlake cheated on her with another celebrity at some point throughout their relationship.
Meanwhile, the blonde beauty also claims she was unfaithful, too, writing that she "made out with" dancer Wade Robson at a bar one night.
Spears also dropped a big bombshell about her romance with Timberlake: apparently she had to get an abortion when they were together.
“I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” she wrote in an excerpt published by People on Tuesday, October 17.
“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she added. “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”
Timberlake has yet to say anything about their past, but according to a source, "Justin’s not going to be happy," adding that the mom-of-two "goes after him hard."
Meanwhile, another insider claimed Timberlake has moved on from the drama.
"Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney's memoir," they said, referring to his wife, Jessica Biel, and their sons, Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3.
"In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past," the insider continued.