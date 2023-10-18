Britney Spears Accuses Ex Justin Timberlake of Cheating in Tell-All Memoir

In her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, which releases on Tuesday, October 24, Spears alleged that Timberlake cheated on her with another celebrity at some point between when their romance began in 1999 and their 2002 split, according to a news publication.

Spears, 41, opted to not name-drop the star she said Timberlake, 42, was intimate with, as she noted the woman now has a family and didn't think it would be right to involve her name in the resurfaced drama.