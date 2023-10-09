Joey Fatone Says *NSYNC Needs to Have 'Conversations' About Next Steps for the Boy Band: 'It's as If We Died and Came Back to Life'
After *NSYNC — the five members include Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick — reunited at the 2023 VMAs and put out their first song in 20 years, called "Better Days," people are curious what the future holds for the boy band.
"Justin came to us with this idea for this song and said, 'Hey, I'd love for you to be a part of this.' That's how it all went down. We don't know what is happening after that," Fatone, 46, exclusively told OK! on Thursday, October 5, in Hoboken, N.J., while promoting Heluva Good! Dip, which is bringing the No Team Required Tailgate Tour to four major cities across the U.S. (Hoboken, Austin, Charleston, Raleigh) where fans can experience a tricked-out tailgating experience. "People are obviously yelling and screaming for a tour, but there's a lot of things that come into play before that could happen. There's five guys — some of us are married, some have kids, some may not want to do it. We have to have that conversation and talk about what we do now that the song is out there."
"People are listening and loving it, which is great. It's weird. It's as if we died and came back to life. It's odd," the musical artist noted, adding that he didn't anticipate the reunion and song to go viral.
"I didn't think it was going to have the magnitude it had. I didn't think about it hitting the charts, which I know sounds stupid. I wasn't even thinking about that! It was like, 'This is for the Trolls Band Together movie. Let's do it for fun,'" the New York native shared. "I wasn't thinking like, 'You're on the charts in Canada, Belgium, Germany' — all these places we haven't been to in years! Why is this even happening? Of course, it's the connection they feel to *NSYNC, to Justin, the movie connection. It just all worked. The only thing that changes is if we go, 'Do we want to record new music? Do we want to go on tour? Do we do stuff as a group? Everybody open their calendar!'"
The TV personality then joked that the musical group is in the stages of getting to know each other again before they figure out their next moves. "We're together and on a date. We don't know who is paying the check yet! Something may happen, but we don't know," he quipped of the situation.
Fatone then shared the moment when he got emotional: watching other people react to the video. "They were finding things they haven't seen before, especially the young kids. I never thought *NSYNC songs would be featured on TikTok and now there are a ton of them! It's gratifying and very humble. It's a sweet thing that I actually did get choked up about."
In the meantime, Fatone, who is a big foodie himself, is excited to be partnering with Heluva Good! to bring the No Team Required Tailgate Tour to four cities in the U.S.
"I've been doing stuff with them for five years, and I love working with them. It's been fun and a no-brainer. It's food, it's simple, and it works together. I don't take myself too seriously — and neither do they," he gushed. "You can mix dips, and it's fun to be partnering with them. Anybody that comes to the events, they're donating $25 for every person that attends, up to $5,000 per city."
"I love the French Onion Dip — that's a classic for me, and I love the Jalapeño Cheddar," he added.
If consumers can’t get to one of the cities, you can still get involved by heading to @heluvagooddips on Instagram for a chance to win a years’ worth of delicious Heluva Good! Dips. At the events, consumers will experience endless dip sampling opportunities, flavorful food pairings, and the chance to win a variety of prizes — including free dip coupons and a gift card to attend a football game of their choice.