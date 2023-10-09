Joey Fatone Says *NSYNC Needs to Have 'Conversations' About Next Steps for the Boy Band: 'It's as If We Died and Came Back to Life'

The TV personality then joked that the musical group is in the stages of getting to know each other again before they figure out their next moves. "We're together and on a date. We don't know who is paying the check yet! Something may happen, but we don't know," he quipped of the situation.

Fatone then shared the moment when he got emotional: watching other people react to the video. "They were finding things they haven't seen before, especially the young kids. I never thought *NSYNC songs would be featured on TikTok and now there are a ton of them! It's gratifying and very humble. It's a sweet thing that I actually did get choked up about."