'Weak Little Misogynistic Man': Justin Timberlake Slammed for Interrupting Dakota Johnson During 'Comeback' on 'SNL'
People did not seem to find Justin Timberlake’s Saturday Night Live ‘comeback’ very cute!
On the Saturday, January 27, episode of the sketch comedy show, Dakota Johnson hosted while the *NSYNC member was the musical guest. However, in the actress’ opening monologue, Timberlake made an appearance, which many thought was an attempt to belittle her.
When Johnson wondered why he popped up during her intro, Timberlake pointed out, “I have hosted before,” as he mouthed “five times” and held up five fingers.
“Ya, well that was 10 years ago,” Johnson quipped, to which the singer added, “Was it that long.”
“Either way I’m so happy you chose my show for your comeback,” she slyly said.
“Comeback is that what we are calling it?” he replied, before Johnson assured, “Ya, I mean comeback in a good way.”
Timberlake joked: “Oh okay I see what this is, this is a joke like first he was bringing s--- back and now has bringing coming back.”
While the show is scripted, some still blamed Timberlake for his rude interruption of Johnson.
“The way Justin Timberlake just HAD to appear during Dakota Johnson’s monologue on SNL to take attention away & remind everyone that he’s hosted 5x is so typical of him,” one user wrote. “Always has to make everything about himself to try & overshadow a woman. He hasn’t changed & never will. What a weak little self-centered misogynistic man.”
Another tweet read: “Justin Timberlake coming out to ‘crash’ Dakota Johnson’s monologue on SNL just cements why I dislike him. Like where is the self-awareness to bow out of a skit where you try and overshadow the female host, knowing damn well you have past allegations of being super misogynistic.”
A third pointed out he similarly cut off SZA while the duo were on Ellen, saying, “Justin Timberlake speaking over SZA is giving very much SNL tonight when he tried to overshadow Dakota Johnson’s monologue,” along with a clip from the 2020 interview.
However, another fan defended Timberlake from the haters.
“The people who are complaining that Justin Timberlake ‘upstaged’ Dakota Johnson do realize that SNL is a scripted show, right? Like Timberlake just didn't by himself decide to walk out there with Jimmy Fallon,” they noted.
In addition to slamming him for the performance, many people trolled Timberlake with Britney Spears’ 2011 song “Selfish” all over X, formerly known as Twitter.
As OK! previously reported, this trend started when Timberlake released his latest single also titled “Selfish” on Thursday, January 25. After Spears painted the boy band member in a negative light in her memoir, The Woman in Me, her fans have never missed an opportunity to knock Timberlake down.
On Thursday, Spears’ 2011 song charted in the top 40 to spite Timberlake’s attempt at making a comeback.
Spears and Timberlake dated from 1999 to 2002 and had a tumultuous relationship according to the pop star’s book.