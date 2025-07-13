Justin Timberlake's Tirade Goes Viral: Singer Seen Screaming at His Employees in Tense Clip
Justin Timberlake was caught screaming at his employees on stage at his performance when his sound allegedly cut in the middle of his set.
According to his tour schedule, the *NSYNC artist was slated to perform in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday, July 12, as part of the music festival Lollapalooza Berlin.
In a viral video of the altercation, Timberlake’s audio could not be heard; however, he was visibly angry as he postured to a male employee. The “Mirrors” singer used aggressive hand gestures to help get his point of frustration across before walking away from the staffer.
Video of Justin Timberlake Yelling at Employees
Fans of the 44-year-old were baffled by the footage — but not surprised. One social media user called him out for being too much of a “diva,” while another wrote, “Eww,” under the clip that has circulated on X.
“I understand being frustrated at the technical crew sometimes, but he should’ve handled this a bit better,” added another.
Justin Timberlake Yells at Group of Fans
Earlier this year, Timberlake was at the center of another viral video, where he acted in a threatening manner toward a group of young fans.
As he pulled up to a red light in his vehicle, the fans noticed who he was and asked if he wanted to race them. The “Cry Me a River” artist shot daggers at the group, asking, “You want something?”
One fan eagerly responded, “Let’s race, let’s race!” To which Timberlake replied, “You want something, you want something? Get out of here, you f------ kids!”
Justin Timberlake's DWI
After the clip made its rounds on the internet, fans slammed the entertainer for being “mean.” Some viewers suggested the Hollywood star appeared intoxicated behind the wheel, which he was formerly arrested for in June 2024.
At the time, Timberlake was driving in Sag Harbor, N.Y., when he was pulled over for running a stop sign and swerving. He was taken into custody and cited for a DWI.
Is Jessica Biel Leaving Justin Timberlake?
Fortunately for the star, he was let off easy by the judge, who fined Timberlake $500 with a $260 surcharge, requested he commit 25 hours of community service at a nonprofit of his choosing and ordered him to make a public safety announcement.
After his run-in with the law, an insider came forward to say Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, was on the brink of leaving him. “The fear is that more tough times are in store. If Justin isn’t worried about losing Jessica, he should be,” they said.
“She’s stood by him for so long. It’s one thing to sit back with friends over a drink. It’s another to consume so much alcohol that you’re DWI bait,” they elaborated. “It’s already been tough on their marriage with Justin on tour, having to rely on FaceTime to stay connected.”