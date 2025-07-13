Justin Timberlake's Tirade Goes Viral: Singer Seen Screaming at His Employees in Tense Clip

Justin Timberlake was caught screaming at his employees on stage at his performance when his sound allegedly cut in the middle of his set.

According to his tour schedule, the *NSYNC artist was slated to perform in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday, July 12, as part of the music festival Lollapalooza Berlin.

In a viral video of the altercation, Timberlake’s audio could not be heard; however, he was visibly angry as he postured to a male employee. The “Mirrors” singer used aggressive hand gestures to help get his point of frustration across before walking away from the staffer.