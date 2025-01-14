'So Mean!': Justin Timberlake Lambasted After Clash With Fans Caught on Camera — Watch
Justin Timberlake is no stranger to controversy, and now he’s in the midst of another one with a video of him interacting with fans that has gone viral and upset many on the internet.
In the clip, fans spotted Timberlake in his car at a red light and insisted he rolled down his window. “You want something?” the "Cry Me a River" crooner asked them.
They claim they wanted to race, as Timberlake continued inquiring if they wanted something. Finally, before the clip ended, Timberlake is heard telling them to “get out” of there, calling them “f------- kids.”
As the clip picked up traction, people took to social media to comment on Timberlake’s behavior.
“I’m not a celebrity, & he has no obligation to do what I do,” one user wrote, “however, if I were famous, I’d always acknowledge my fans — it seems as though they were just excited to see him idk again that's just me.”
Voicing the kids may have been “slightly annoying,” another X member shared they felt the way Timberlake behaved was “mean overall.”
“Y’all really are riding down for him omg i respect it, but I remain in the stance that it was mean & he could've kept that window up I fear,” they added.
Another user on X piped in with their opinion, reminding the general public celebrities would not have their platform “without fans.”
While many were critical of Timberlake’s behavior, some came to his defense, citing the kids as “provoking” him.
“I don’t think he was necessarily mean,” one of his defenders wrote, noting he seemed “irritated” after “being yelled at by a bunch of people.”
Another user applauded Timberlake’s response, calling it “appropriate.” Still, others pointed out how Timberlake was actually the one being harassed, questioning how him lashing out would be seen as mean.
Things haven’t been easy for Timberlake as of late.
In September 2024, Timberlake pleaded guilty to drunk driving in Sag Harbor, N.Y., after he was arrested in June 2024 for being under the influence. Before his run-in with the law, at the end of 2023, Timberlake took a lot of heat when Britney Spears released her memoir.
In her book, The Woman in Me, Spears claimed she had an abortion when she was with Timberlake due to him not being ready to be a father.
After this revelation, Timberlake released his album Everything I Thought It Was in March 2024. The album was considered a flop, only lasting four weeks on the Billboard 200 albums chart.