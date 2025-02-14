Justin Timberlake Calls Jessica Biel 'My Love' in Cozy Valentine's Day Post as Source Claims He's Working to 'Heal Their Relationship' After DWI Drama
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are in a good place after the singer's DWI arrest reportedly put some strain on their relationship.
The dad-of-two paid tribute to his wife on Valentine's Day via Instagram, posting a shot of himself hugging her from behind while standing in an arena.
"My love," Timberlake, 44, simply captioned the cuddly Friday, February 14, photo.
As OK! reported, the brunette beauty, 42, allegedly felt "bogged down" by her spouse's DWI arrest even though he claimed he had one drink when he got behind the wheel in the Hamptons this past summer. In the end, he pled guilty to a noncriminal driving while impaired traffic violation and issued a public apology for his actions.
"This is a mistake that I made but I’m hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake," the "Mirrors" vocalist stated. "Even if you’ve had one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car."
An insider noted the actress was "disappointed and upset" by the scandal but had no plans to separate.
According to an additional source, her pals "feel like Justin has been weighing Jessica down for years."
"She's stood by him for so long. It’s one thing to sit back with friends over a drink. It’s another to consume so much alcohol that you’re DWI bait. It’s already been tough on their marriage with Justin on tour, having to rely on FaceTime to stay connected," the insider spilled before JT had finished his world tour. "The fear is that more tough times are in store. If Justin isn’t worried about losing Jessica, he should be."
Following the ordeal, the *NSYNC alum allegedly "promised" Biel he'd "clean up his act."
"He’s got more work to put in to heal their relationship before they can get back to what they once had and prove that he’s grown from this and is genuinely someone she can 100 percent trust," a separate insider told a news outlet.
That wasn't the first time the couple endured a bump in the road, as in 2019, Timberlake was seen holding hands with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright, 35.
The Social Network actor denied cheating on Biel but admitted he was in the wrong.
"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar," he insisted in a public apology. "I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better."
"I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be," Timberlake continued. "This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."