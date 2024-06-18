Justin Timberlake 'Refused' to Take Breathalyzer Test From Cop Who Didn't 'Recognize' Pop Star Before He Was Charged With DWI
The cop who arrested Justin Timberlake on Monday night, June 17, had no idea he had handcuffed the Prince of Pop.
The former *NSYNC frontman was taken into police custody after dining at the American Hotel "with a bunch of friends."
"There were cops stationed outside where he was having dinner," a source explained to a news publication of the series of events leading up to Timberlake being charged with driving while intoxicated or impaired.
After watching the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer drive away from the scene, officers "pulled out and they pulled him over for a traffic violation," the insider recalled.
"His friends were telling the police, ‘Let him go, let him go,'" the confidante continued, noting Timberlake agreed to participate in a field sobriety test but "refused" to complete a breathalyzer test.
The source described the cop who pulled Timberlake as "so young that he didn’t even know" who the pop icon was.
“He didn’t recognize him or his name," the insider admitted of the 10-time Grammy winner.
While he seemingly put up a bit of a fight, Timberlake was still taken into the station by Sag Harbor Police Department and charged with a DWI. He was also hit with two other traffic violations — not stopping at a stop sign and failure to stay in a proper lane of travel.
Renowned Hamptons lawyer Eddie Burke Jr. represented Timberlake as his attorney, though he hasn’t shared any further details on the incident at this time.
In photos obtained by the news outlet on Tuesday, Timberlake could be seen leaving the police station after he was arraigned and released from custody on his own recognizance.
According to the news publication, Timberlake’s license — which was out-of-state — will be suspended in New York as a result of his arrest.
In the snaps, Timberlake could be seen wearing jeans and a T-shirt layered beneath a short-sleeved black collared button-up.
The "Mirrors" singer kept a low profile in a black baseball cap and sunglasses, as he walked in white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers featuring a light blue Swoosh.
News of Timberlake's arrest came just two days after the award-winning artist celebrated Father's Day with his two kids, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3, and wife Jessica Biel.
