Katy Perry Hints at PDA-Packed Date With Justin Trudeau as She Turns Down Fan's Proposal: 'Should Have Asked Me 48 Hours Ago'
Oct. 14 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
It looks like Katy Perry and new flame Justin Trudeau are the real deal!
At her London concert on Sunday, October 12, she brought a male fan onstage — only for him to unfold a poster and ask the pop star to marry him.
Katy Perry Hints She's Not Single
"I heard you’re single," said the fan, whose name is Darren.
"You heard I’m single? That’s interesting," the mom-of-one replied, as seen in a TikTok.
As he got down on one knee, Perry exclaimed, "Are you kidding me? Not today!"
"You know, you really should have asked me about 48 hours ago," the "Firework" crooner quipped, seemingly referring to the viral photos that pictured the star and Trudeau making out on a yacht.
"I can’t believe I brought you on stage," she joked, as she also had younger female fans there with her. "This is real freaky."
"No, you can stay. There’s nothing wrong with you. It’s me. It’s me," Perry, 40, clarified.
Inside the Singer's Romance With Justin Trudeau
As OK! reported, Perry's romance with Trudeau first began in July, as the two were seen on an intimate dinner date in Canada. The next day, the former prime minister, 53, was spotted enthusiastically singing and dancing along at the "Roar" vocalist's show.
Though the two hadn't been seen together since, sparking split rumors, their steamy PDA on the boat confirmed things are still going strong.
"They haven't been able to spend a lot of time together as she's on tour, but they're constantly in contact — always FaceTiming and messaging each other," one insider explained to a news outlet.
Another source noted they have an "easy connection," which came as a surprise to Perry since she had split from fiancé Orlando Bloom, the father of her child, in June.
"When she first hung out with Justin, she wasn't looking to date, but they stayed in touch," a second source revealed. "They have many shared interests, but Katy was navigating too many things to even think about dating then."
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Split
Trudeau had "been pursuing her since" their first date, the insider spilled.
"He even flew to California to see her during a tour break," the source added. "She finds him attractive. He's been very respectful."
Bloom, 48, and Perry's split was revealed in late June, with an insider telling an outlet at the time, "It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life."
The singer and the British actor had been dating for nearly a decade, and though he popped the question in 2019, they never walked down the aisle.