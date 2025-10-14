or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Katy Perry
OK LogoNEWS

Katy Perry Hints at PDA-Packed Date With Justin Trudeau as She Turns Down Fan's Proposal: 'Should Have Asked Me 48 Hours Ago'

Split photo of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau
Source: mega

Photos of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau making out on a yacht went viral.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 14 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

It looks like Katy Perry and new flame Justin Trudeau are the real deal!

At her London concert on Sunday, October 12, she brought a male fan onstage — only for him to unfold a poster and ask the pop star to marry him.

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry Hints She's Not Single

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of After a fan proposed to Katy Perry onstage, she replied, 'You heard I'm single? That's interesting.'
Source: mega

After a fan proposed to Katy Perry onstage, she replied, 'You heard I'm single? That's interesting.'

"I heard you’re single," said the fan, whose name is Darren.

"You heard I’m single? That’s interesting," the mom-of-one replied, as seen in a TikTok.

As he got down on one knee, Perry exclaimed, "Are you kidding me? Not today!"

"You know, you really should have asked me about 48 hours ago," the "Firework" crooner quipped, seemingly referring to the viral photos that pictured the star and Trudeau making out on a yacht.

Article continues below advertisement

"I can’t believe I brought you on stage," she joked, as she also had younger female fans there with her. "This is real freaky."

"No, you can stay. There’s nothing wrong with you. It’s me. It’s me," Perry, 40, clarified.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Singer's Romance With Justin Trudeau

MORE ON:
Katy Perry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Justin Trudeau and the pop star first sparked dating rumors in July.
Source: mega

Justin Trudeau and the pop star first sparked dating rumors in July.

As OK! reported, Perry's romance with Trudeau first began in July, as the two were seen on an intimate dinner date in Canada. The next day, the former prime minister, 53, was spotted enthusiastically singing and dancing along at the "Roar" vocalist's show.

Though the two hadn't been seen together since, sparking split rumors, their steamy PDA on the boat confirmed things are still going strong.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of A source said the two often FaceTime since they can't spend a ton of time together due to Perry's tour.
Source: mega

A source said the two often FaceTime since they can't spend a ton of time together due to Perry's tour.

"They haven't been able to spend a lot of time together as she's on tour, but they're constantly in contact — always FaceTiming and messaging each other," one insider explained to a news outlet.

Another source noted they have an "easy connection," which came as a surprise to Perry since she had split from fiancé Orlando Bloom, the father of her child, in June.

"When she first hung out with Justin, she wasn't looking to date, but they stayed in touch," a second source revealed. "They have many shared interests, but Katy was navigating too many things to even think about dating then."

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Split

Photo of The singer's split from Orlando Bloom was revealed in late June.
Source: mega

The singer's split from Orlando Bloom was revealed in late June.

Trudeau had "been pursuing her since" their first date, the insider spilled.

"He even flew to California to see her during a tour break," the source added. "She finds him attractive. He's been very respectful."

Bloom, 48, and Perry's split was revealed in late June, with an insider telling an outlet at the time, "It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life."

The singer and the British actor had been dating for nearly a decade, and though he popped the question in 2019, they never walked down the aisle.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.