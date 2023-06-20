Kevin Costner's Wife Denied Request to Delay Court Hearing Over Potential Eviction From $145 Million Mansion as Divorce Drama Heats Up

A judge refused Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner's request to push back a court hearing on whether or not she will have to vacate her soon-to-be ex-husband's lavish estate amid their high profile divorce.

Baumgartner initially requested that the court date be rescheduled from Wednesday, July 5, to Wednesday, July 12. However, according to documents obtained by Radar, the original day set for the hearing will stand.