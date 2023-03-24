Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth Announce Divorce After Nearly 12 Years Together
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have called it quits.
On Friday, March, 24, the pair announced in a joint statement that they have made the decision to end their marriage after nearly 12 years together.
"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the former couple said in a joint statement shared to Instagram. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."
"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," Witherspoon and Toth added of their time together. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."
An insider went on to reveal of the exes — who share son Tennessee James Toth, 10 — that the former flames are "the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision. They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone."
Signs of trouble in their relationship reportedly became evident in the past few years, with the talent agent and the Legally Blonde actress making the big move to Nashville to get away from Hollywood and save their marriage.
- Reese Witherspoon Jokes Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Kids Are Still 'Cute' After 'Awkward' Viral Red Carpet Photos
- Jennifer Aniston Wraps Up Filming 'The Morning Show,' Gushes Over Costar Reese Witherspoon: Photo
- Hunky Ashton Kutcher Attends Event In Miami After Defending 'Awkward' Viral Photos With Reese Witherspoon
"Ask anyone and they'll admit that Reese and Jim have their ups and downs, but they are committed to making this work," an insider said at the time. "Moving to Nashville will hopefully give them a chance to slow down and spend more quality time together."
"Reese and Jim will still keep an L.A. base for work," the source explained, "but they plan on spending the bulk of the year down south."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Witherspoon — who shares daughter Ava, 22, and son Deacon, 18, with ex Ryan Phillippe — and Toth began dating in 2010 and tied the knot in 2011.
People spoke to sources close to Witherspoon and Toth.