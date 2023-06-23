Kim Zolciak and Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann 'Living on Different Sides of Home' as Bitter Divorce Plays Out
With Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's divorce going from bad to worse while they continue to live under the same roof, their friends are concerned about their four minor children residing with them.
Sources close to the former couple feel that the situation is unhealthy for their young brood: Kroy Jr., Kash, as well as twins Kaia and Kane.
Calling it an "absolute travesty," the insider said: “Kim and Kroy are living on different sides of the home but still yell and scream at each other. The feeling is they’re both at fault. Kim’s being petty and Kroy’s being a jerk — but it’s not healthy for their kids.”
“Their friends are saying enough is enough,” added the source to Radar. “These kids don’t deserve it. All they want is for their parents to stop fighting.”
The exes have been launching shocking allegations against each other since they both filed for divorce in May. Biermann requested sole legal and physical custody of their four minor children, while Zolciak requested primary physical custody of their children with joint legal custody, in addition to spousal support and the restoration of her maiden name.
After The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum demanded that Biermann submit to a drug test, claiming she witnessed him smoking marijuana, the former NFL player asked the court to force his ex to sit for a psychological evaluation.
Calling out his former love's "troubling behavior" in his motion, Biermann accused Zolciak of having a gambling addiction that has consumed her to the point that she is "unable to properly care for the children.”
Aside from their messy legal drama, the exes' home life is anything but civil. Days before their divorce, Biermann called the cops on the reality star after she refused to leave the master bathroom when he wanted to shower.
Though he emphasized that nothing physical occurred, the "Tardy for the Party" singer claimed Biermann had been "shouting at her" and "telling her to leave" their house. She also accused her former partner of standing "in the doorway" and blocking her, and he allegedly tried "chest bumping" her.
Aside from their four young children being stuck in the middle of their family's mess, Zolciak's kids from previous relationships — Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, whom Biermann adopted after marrying the Bravo star — are left dealing with their parents' chaos.
However, their brood seems to be keeping their noses out of the mess — and Zolciak doesn't mind that her oldest daughters aren't picking sides.
After Brielle and Ariana celebrated Biermann on Father's Day, a source explained of their mom: "She wants them to have a good relationship."