Why Weren't Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Angelina Pivarnick Invited to Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's Wedding? Inside Their Complicated Friendship

On the other hand, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Angelina Pivarnick were noticeably left off the guest list.

Jenni "JWoww" Farley invited only loyal loved ones and close friends to her wedding to Zack Clayton Carpinello — and the list did not include two of her Jersey Shore costars.

Sources told TMZ both Ortiz-Magro and Pivarnick were not invited to Farley and Carpinello's recent surprise wedding.

According to one insider, the two were blindsided when they learned they were excluded from the guest list and "are extremely hurt and upset."

In response to the backlash, Farley uploaded a video on Instagram and TikTok alongside the caption, "PSA to the haters."

"I'm doing this once because it's so infuriating that while I am trying to enjoy being a wife to my husband, Zack, I am now getting caught up in retweets and tabloids about who was invited and who wasn't invited, and who retweeted it, and who commented under it," she shared.

"And I'm just sitting here being like, 'If you were a true friend, if you were a true family member, none of this would be public right now, you would have came to me,'" Farley added. "But you can't come to me, because then you can't play victim to your own fake-a-- narrative, because the reality is less than 50 people were invited, and these 50 people would f------ go to jail for me. That is the fact. These 50 people I could call and they would bury a body."

Farley suggested that those who were not invited had only themselves to blame, noting that taking their frustrations to media only validated her decision to exclude them from the celebration.

She went on to defend her decision and claim those who were not invited were more interested in the "drama" surrounding her wedding rather than celebrating her marriage.

"Change your attitude. Change the way you are," Farley dropped the scathing advice. "Show up to people when they need you the most, and maybe they will invite you to the things that mean the most to them."