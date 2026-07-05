Why Weren't Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Angelina Pivarnick Invited to Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's Wedding? Inside Their Complicated Friendship
July 5 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Jenni "JWoww" Farley invited only loyal loved ones and close friends to her wedding to Zack Clayton Carpinello — and the list did not include two of her Jersey Shore costars.
On June 24, Farley and Carpinello exchanged vows in front of their 50 guests, which included Jersey Shore stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Deena Cortese Buckner, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino were also invited but could not attend.
On the other hand, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Angelina Pivarnick were noticeably left off the guest list.
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Did Not Invite 2 'Jersey Shore' Costars
Sources told TMZ both Ortiz-Magro and Pivarnick were not invited to Farley and Carpinello's recent surprise wedding.
According to one insider, the two were blindsided when they learned they were excluded from the guest list and "are extremely hurt and upset."
In response to the backlash, Farley uploaded a video on Instagram and TikTok alongside the caption, "PSA to the haters."
"I'm doing this once because it's so infuriating that while I am trying to enjoy being a wife to my husband, Zack, I am now getting caught up in retweets and tabloids about who was invited and who wasn't invited, and who retweeted it, and who commented under it," she shared.
"And I'm just sitting here being like, 'If you were a true friend, if you were a true family member, none of this would be public right now, you would have came to me,'" Farley added. "But you can't come to me, because then you can't play victim to your own fake-a-- narrative, because the reality is less than 50 people were invited, and these 50 people would f------ go to jail for me. That is the fact. These 50 people I could call and they would bury a body."
Farley suggested that those who were not invited had only themselves to blame, noting that taking their frustrations to media only validated her decision to exclude them from the celebration.
She went on to defend her decision and claim those who were not invited were more interested in the "drama" surrounding her wedding rather than celebrating her marriage.
"Change your attitude. Change the way you are," Farley dropped the scathing advice. "Show up to people when they need you the most, and maybe they will invite you to the things that mean the most to them."
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Chose to Keep Her Wedding Small and Intimate
- 'Infuriated' Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Reveals Why 'Jersey Shore' Costars Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Angelina Pivarnick Were Snubbed From Her Surprise Wedding
- 'Jersey Shore' Fans 'Disappointed' Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Married Zack Carpinello After His Intimate Moment With Costar Angelina Pivarnick
- Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Jokes She's 'Mad' She Didn't Know About Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's Surprise Wedding
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In an interview with People following the ceremony, Farley revealed she and her now-husband "envisioned a small, meaningful celebration focused on the people who matter most" to them. The approach may explain why Ortiz-Magro, who has not appeared to be part of the couple's closest inner circle, was not invited, while Pivarnick's exclusion came amid her long-running feud with the bride.
"We weren't interested in throwing the biggest wedding possible," Farley disclosed. "We wanted an unforgettable moment shared with our closest family and friends. The goal was creating memories, not creating a production."
She continued, "More than anything, we wanted the day to feel authentic to us. The surprise element, the family focus, and the intimate guest list all allowed us to create something personal and meaningful."
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Has a Long-Running Feud With Angelina Pivarnick
Farley's decision to snub Pivarnick did not come as a surprise, given the pair's long-standing feud and years of public clashes on and off Jersey Shore.
One of their biggest fights occurred when Pivarnick accused Carpinello of hitting on her while he was dating Farley. After the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired, Farley and Carpinello briefly split.
"After seeing tonight's episode I'm pretty hurt," she shared on Instagram. "I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight's episode is know your value. Don't ever lower your standards."
The couple reconciled afterward, but Farley's feud with Pivarnick was far from over.
"I wouldn't say everybody's hunky dory, but you know, we are a family…families fight and I do feel like me and Jenni are just always going to be like that. And I hope, hopefully eventually, maybe not," Pivarnick said of the status of her friendship with Farley. "But you never know. I don't know. I don't know what the future holds."