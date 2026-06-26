'Infuriated' Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Reveals Why 'Jersey Shore' Costars Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Angelina Pivarnick Were Snubbed From Her Surprise Wedding

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Source: @jwoww/Instagram Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley said Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Angelina Pivarnick were not invited because the wedding guest list was intentionally limited to her closest supporters.

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“I'm just sitting here being, like, if you're a true friend, if you were a true family member. None of this would be public right now. You would have come to me, but you can't come to me, because then you can't play victim to your own fake a-- narrative because the reality is less than 50 people were invited and these people would f------ jail for me. The people I could call, and they would bury a body,” she ranted. Farley explained that the wedding was intentionally intimate, with only her closest friends and family making the guest list. She also shared that Carpinello helped put together the invitations, choosing people who are "close to her heart.” According to Farley, the ceremony doubled as a surprise event, with guests believing they were attending the opening screening of her new movie, Nanny Cam.

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‘You Got What You Deserve’

Source: MEGA Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley claimed some people prioritized ‘anonymous tabloid’ stories over showing genuine support in her personal life.

Farley didn't hold back while explaining why certain people weren't included in the celebration. She claimed some individuals had contributed to "anonymous tabloid" stories and online discussions rather than supporting her privately. “You're not in it to show love. You're not in it for the most beautiful part of my life, which is getting married to the person I could not love more, with my children by my side. You're in it for the drama, and it's a joke. So I'm saying this once, and I'm saying it with my whole chest. You got what you deserve, and when you continue to play the victim to your own narrative, and you continue with this. You will never succeed in life. Change your attitude. Change the way you show up to people when they need you the most, and maybe they will invite you to the things that mean the most to them,” she stated.

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A Surprise Hawaiian Wedding

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Source: MEGA The intimate ceremony doubled as a surprise event, with guests believing they were attending the screening of ‘Nanny Cam.’

As OK! previously reported, Farley and Carpinello exchanged vows on Wednesday, June 24, during an intimate ceremony in New Jersey. The couple kept the wedding a secret by inviting guests under the impression they were attending the premiere of Nanny Cam, making the ceremony an unforgettable surprise.

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Polizzi's Funny Reaction

Source: MEGA Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi joked that she was upset Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley kept the wedding a secret.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi may have attended the wedding, but she admitted she had no idea what was actually happening until she arrived. The longtime friend jokingly shared on Instagram that she was both emotional and frustrated after learning Farley had successfully kept the wedding under wraps. Polizzi posted two photos from the celebration, writing that she was "crying" and "mad" that her best friend never revealed the surprise beforehand. She later shared another heartfelt message alongside a photo of the bride. "I love a good surprise and I love her," she wrote before joking, "but I'm so mad I didn't know." "My beautiful queen, I am so happy for you that you found the best love," she continued. She also shared another Instagram Story featuring a group photo from the celebration, showing the happy bride smiling alongside her loved ones.

Creating a Meaningful Celebration