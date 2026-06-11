Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Slams Fans for Saying She Looks 'Sick' in Swimsuit Picture: 'I Don't Even Know What to Say'

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Jenni “JWoww” Farley is speaking out after receiving harsh comments about her appearance. The Jersey Shore star found herself at the center of online criticism after posting a swimsuit photo on Instagram on Sunday, June 7. Just two days later, Farley returned to social media with a video addressing the reactions and calling out those who had been commenting on her weight.

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Source: @jwoww/Instagram Jenni 'JWoww' Farley responded after critics claimed she looked unhealthy in a swimsuit photo.

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“PSA because I am sick and dying 😭,” she sarcastically wrote alongside the clip. The reality star explained that the criticism didn't stop in her comments section. She also received a Google alert about an article that claimed she looked “deathly sick” in the photo.

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'A Girl Can Never Win'

Source: @jwoww/Instagram The reality star said her recent weight loss was not intentional and partly resulted from being sick after a trip to Miami.

Farley admitted she was frustrated by the constant scrutiny women face regarding their bodies. “I don't even know what to say,” she said in the clip. “A girl can never win. You gain weight, you're a fat piece of s---. You lose weight, you must be dying of some sort of horrendous disease.” She went on to discuss how public reactions often change depending on a person's size. “I love when people are like, ‘Oh my God, you look so good' when you lose weight. But then if you gain it, the 5-10 pounds, the silence is deafening because those same people that like you at your skinniest won't say anything when you gain weight.”

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What Really Caused the Weight Loss

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Source: MEGA Jenni Farley argued that women are often criticized whether they gain weight or lose it.

The MTV star explained that there wasn't any dramatic reason behind her recent weight change. Farley said she has simply been exercising more lately and emphasized that losing weight was never her goal. She also revealed that she dropped a few pounds after feeling under the weather following a recent trip to Miami. At the same time, she noted that fluctuations are a normal part of life and something she has experienced for years. “I lost weight. I'm a female. I'm 41. I really don't know what else to say,” she continued. “I didn't do it on purpose. It's not gonna last because it never does, especially when you're a woman in your 40s. I probably will gain 10 pounds. by the end of the summer and then I'll get a new article that says ‘you fat b-----' or something of that extent, or ‘Oh my God she gained weight, is she pregnant?' This is just a small dose of what it's like being a female in this day and age.”

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Why Posting a Swimsuit Photo Was a Big Deal

Source: MEGA The 'Jersey Shore' star revealed she avoided posting swimsuit photos for years because of fear of public judgment.

Farley also revealed that she intentionally avoided posting swimsuit photos for years because she feared the exact type of criticism she recently received. The backlash, she said, felt especially frustrating because people seem to judge her appearance no matter what she weighs. “If I wear a bathing suit and I'm at 150 pounds, it's ‘Holy God, she's a fat whatever,' but if I wear a bathing suit now at 135 pounds, ‘Oh my God she must be sick. Is she okay?' God f------ forbid if I'm not," she continued. While addressing the rumors, Farley also joked that she certainly hopes she “isn't dying” because her children still “need” her.

Family Remains Her Top Priority

Source: MEGA Jennie Farley said her children, Meilani and Greyson, remain her biggest priority.